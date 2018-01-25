Scots enter SAC-8 meet in seventh place

LAURINBURG — The Fighting Scots are sitting in seventh place in the Sandhills Athletic Conference standings with just one dual meet victory under their singlets.

The Scots competed in their final conference match on Thursday in a tri-meet against Jack Britt and Richmond in Hope Mills.

First-year head coach Thomas Havner isn’t measuring the success of his team by the number of dual meet victories it’s the effort and improvement he sees from his wrestlers during their bouts.

The Fighting Scots have two seniors taking the mat this season — Ben Tart and Ja’Quan Carr — the rest of the Scotland roster features underclassmen who have little to no wrestling experience.

The only conference victory the Scots have managed this season is over Hoke County, 51-24 earlier this month. The Scots other five SAC-8 matches have resulted in losses — Richmond, 45-30; Purnell Swett, 69-6; Lumberton, 61-11; Purnell, 66-6 and Pinecrest, 72-12.

Purnell Swett clinched the conference title earlier this week with wins over Pinecrest and Lumberton. The Rams also secured a spot in the 4A state duals tournament that begins on Jan. 29. Purnell has a 6-1 overall record, with their only loss was to Lumberton, 34-33 on Dec. 13.

Jack Britt sits in second place at 4-1 overall with the Buccaneers only loss coming against Purnell Swett. Pinecrest sits in third place at 5-2 with Lumberton in fourth place at 5-2. Pinecrest managed to top the Pirates in both of their meetings during the season giving the Patriots the advantage.

The Patriots losses came against Jack Britt 42-32 and Purnell Swett, 45-21 while Lumberton suffered both of its losses to Pinecrest.

The four other teams in the conference are not sporting winning records, with a combined record of 3-16. Richmond is in fifth place at 1-2 followed by Hoke at 1-4, Scotland in seventh place at 1-5 and Seventy-First in eighth at 0-5.

All eight teams will converge on Jack Britt High School on Saturday, Jan. 27 at 9 a.m. for the first Sandhills Athletic Conference tournament. Matches begin at 9 a.m. and tickets will be $10.

Amber Hatten-Staley | Laurinburg Exchange The Fighting Scots enter Saturday's Sandhills Athletic Conference meet in seventh place with a 1-5 dual meet record. The tournament will be held at Jack Britt High School on Saturday, Jan. 27 at 9 a.m. Tickets are $10.

By Amber Hatten-Staley Sports editor