Short-handed Lady Knights fall to Brenau

GAINESVILLE, Ga. — The St. Andrews University women’s basketball team saw their two-game winning streak end on the road Wednesday with a 64-50 loss to Brenau University (Ga.).

Brenau led a low-scoring first quarter 14-13 before the Lady Knights played a quality second quarter to outscore the Lady Tigers by four, 17-13.

The second-quarter push allowed St. Andrews to take a three-point lead, 30-27, at the break. The Lady Knights shot 44 percent and held Brenau to just 25 percent shooting.

The Lady Tigers came out in the third quarter and found their offense scoring 24 points to outscore the Lady Knights 24-7 — putting the game out of reach. St. Andrews struggled shooting the ball with only seven baskets and four free throws in the entire second half. Each team scored 13 points in the final quarter as Brenau outscored the Lady Knights, 37-20.

St. Andrews forced 15 turnovers and gained five steals, but committed 28 turnovers. Brenau barely out-rebounded the Lady Knights 40-39.

St. Andrews had three players in double figures, led by sophomore guard Samantha Ring.

Ring tallied 18 points with three three-pointers, along with a season-high two blocks, four rebounds and two steals.

Freshman forward Morgan Perkins had her fourth double double of the season with 13 points and 10 rebounds. Perkins also had two assists and a steal. Senior forward Ellen Dukes finished with 10 points and five rebounds.

Sophomore point guard Courtney Rowe tallied a team-high of six assists, along with four points, and a season-high nine rebounds. Rowe has 80 assists on the year, averaging four per game to rank third in the conference.

Junior guard Kayla Clifton added five points with three rebounds, an assist and a steal while freshman guard Nijha Shannon added two assists and three rebounds.

St. Andrews falls to 7-13 overall and 5-12 in the AAC with the loss while Brenau goes to 13-6 overall and 9-6 in the conference.

The Lady Knights return home on Saturday, Jan. 27 to host Bryan College (Tenn.) at 12 p.m.

