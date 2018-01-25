St. Andrews men’s volleyball falls to Coker

HARTSVILLE, S.C. — The St. Andrews University men’s volleyball team won the opening set, but then fell in four sets, 25-21, 14-25, 18-25, 17-25 in their second match of the season to non-conference Div. II foe Coker College (SC) on the road Tuesday.

St. Andrews played a good first set surprising the Cobras 25-21 behind 13 kills and only three errors as they hit .400.

Coker dominated the majority of the second set as the Knights committed six errors but had nine kills to hit .103 while Coker hit .143 with eight kills.

The third set featured Coker leading the majority of the way for the seven-point win on five kills as St. Andrews committed 10 errors. The fourth set was close halfway through with Coker leading 17-15 until the Cobras went on an 8-2 run to take the set and the match in four. Coker took advantage of the Knights’ attack errors to get the win as SAU made 12 errors with just six kills.

Coker hit .126 for the match, but only totaled 31 kills while SAU had 38 kills but hit .063. The Knights had more digs overall as well, 38-36, but the difference came on the service line where St. Andrews made 187 service errors as opposed to just two aces.

Senior Robin Imar led the Knights by recording 15 kills and hitting .167 along with 11 digs for his first double-double of the year. Imar added three blocks and two assists.

Freshman outside hitter Diego Hernandez paced the Knights with 11 kills while hitting .108 with five digs and two blocks.

Freshman right side Daryn Friedman tallied a season high eight kills with six digs, two aces, two blocks, and an assist. Sophomore setter Jackson Stark had 31 assists, with four digs, two blocks, and a kill.

Junior libero Carlos Rodriguez and sophomore libero Jacob DeSouza combined for seven digs and two assists. Sophomore middle blocker Nate Blackwell and senior middle Sean Hale combined for three kills, four digs and three blocks.

St. Andrews falls to 0-2 overall with the loss while Coker improves to 4-1.

The Knights will be on the road Saturday at 7 p.m. facing off against NAIA foe Milligan College (Tenn.).

