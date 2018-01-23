Regionals a possibility for Scots

LAURINBURG — The Scotland High School swim team posted four times that are being considered for the 4A Central regionals in Greensboro.

In order to qualify for regionals swimmers must meet time standards for their designated event. The swimmers will qualify for events individually, unless the event is a relay, there are no team qualifications. Times that are at or under a certain threshold qualify automatically, while the remaining times above the cut-off are listed as under consideration.

The reporting deadline for times is Jan. 27, so after all of the times are submitted and calculated an official list will be released by the NCHSAA.

The Fighting Scots are being considered for three relays — the 200-yard medley, 200-yard freestyle and 400-yard freestyle. The Lady Scots are being considered for one event, the 200-yard freestyle relay.

The automatic qualifying time for the boy’s 200-yard medley relay is 1:48 — which Pinecrest posted with their winning time of 1:45. The Fighting Scots foursome of Nyjel Collins Jackson, Gabe Williams, Nicholas Eury and James MacIntyre posted a time of 2:06, which falls into the consideration category, the cut off time was 3:35.

The Scots time will now be compared with all of the other times posted by the teams competing in the 4A Central regionals and if it ranks high enough they will qualify.

The Scots also posted a consideration time in the 200-yard freestyle relay earning fourth place at the Sandhills Athletic Conference championship over the weekend. The Scots foursome of Redionysis Redionysis, Liam Lentz, Tyler Walters and Ethan Phillippi posted a time of 2:09 and the cut off time was 3:30. The automatic qualifying time was 1:37 — which Pinecrest achieved with a winning time of 1:36 to advance.

The 400-yard freestyle relay regional qualifying time was 3:35 — no team of the SAC-8 posted a time that low. Pinecrest won the event with a time of 3:44 and is being considered for regionals along with the Scots who posted a fourth place time of 4:37. The consideration cut off is 5:50. Swimming that event for the Scots was Williams, Collins-Jackson, Aaron Haislip and Conner Berd.

Williams narrowly missed qualifying for consideration in two individual events — 100-yard backstroke and 200-yard individual medley. The consideration cut off for the 100 backstroke was 1:15, Williams posted a fourth place time of 1:16. In the 200 IM, Williams took third place at the SAC-8 championships with a time of 2:43, but the regional consideration cut-off was 2:38.

LADY SCOTS

The Lady Scots relay team of Portia Driggers, Skylar Locklear, Emily Stevens and Liza McIntyre are being considered in the 200-yard freestyle relay after posting a fifth place time of 2:56. Automatic qualifying time was 1:49 and the consideration cut off time is 3:15.

If the Scotland advances to the regionals they will swim on Saturday, Feb. 3 at the Greensboro Aquatic Center, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd in Greensboro. The facility opens at 2:30 p.m. and competition will begin following the 4:05 p.m. coaches’ meeting. There is no charge to get into the regional meet, if the Scots advance to state, tickets are $6 per session or $9 for the day.

Amber Hatten-Staley can be reached at 910-506-3170 or ahatten@laurinburgexchange.com.

Amber Hatten-Staley | Laurinburg Exchange Fighting Scots senior Nyjel Collins-Jackson swims the breaststroke portion of the 200-yard medley relay during Saturday’s SAC-8 championships. Collins-Jackson and his teammates in the relay are being considered for regionals after posting a time of 2:06, earning third place in the event. http://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_IMG_2428.jpg Amber Hatten-Staley | Laurinburg Exchange Fighting Scots senior Nyjel Collins-Jackson swims the breaststroke portion of the 200-yard medley relay during Saturday’s SAC-8 championships. Collins-Jackson and his teammates in the relay are being considered for regionals after posting a time of 2:06, earning third place in the event.

Scotland could advance four relay teams