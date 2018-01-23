Knights wrestling falls to No. 8 Southeastern

KISSIMMEE, Fla. — The St. Andrews University wrestling team dropped their non-conference match to No. 8 Southeastern University (Fla.) 37-9 on the road Saturday.

St. Andrews was led by wins from senior Tyler Evers at 197 pounds and junior heavyweight Aaron Vaughan. Evers improves to 6-7 and leads the team with four pinfalls this season. Against Southeastern, the Knights senior pinned Southeastern’s Nathan Cleland in 47 seconds.

Vaughan, the reigning two-time AAC wrestler of the week, improves to 6-1 on the year with his 5-3 overtime decision win over Southeastern’s Ben Cruz.

Sophomore 149 pounder Noah Walker saw his undefeated dual streak come to an end as he fell to Kyle Kirkham, 4-2. The loss drops Walker to 7-7 overall for the year. The Knights sophomore holds a 5-1 duals record.

Senior Kavoris Perry, 174, lost an 8-1 decision match to Southeastern’s Nathan Ferkovich in his first action of the semester. Fellow senior Brennan Patton, 133, lost a major decision match 14-3 to Southeastern’s Olson Delisca, who is ranked No. 5 nationally in the 133-pound weight class. The Knights dropped their other four bouts to ranked Southeastern foes.

With the loss, the Knights fall to 2-5 on the season while No. 8 Southeastern improves to 6-2.

The Knights are back on the mats on Jan. 31 as they travel to AAC foe Truett-McConnell (Ga.) for a 7 p.m. dual meet.

SEU 37, SAU 9

125 — Zac Branning (SEU) over William Adame (SAU) tech fall 21-4

133 — Olson Delisca (SEU over Brennan Patton (SAU) major decision 14-3

141 — Jake Watters (SEU) over (SAU) forfeit

149 — Kyle Kirkham (SEU) over Noah Walker (SAU) decision 4-2

157 — Evyn Insalaco (SEU) over Chase Payne (SAU) tech fall 19-4

165 — Angel del Cueto (SEU) over Michael Nelson (SAU) tech fall 18-2

174 — Nathan Ferkovich (SEU) over Kavoris Perry (SAU) decision 8-1

184 — Jason Davis (SEU) over Argie Burnette (SAU) fall 4:41

197 — Tyler Evers (SAU) over Nathan Cleland (SEU) fall 0:47

285 — Aaron Vaughan (SAU) over Ben Cruz (SEU) decision 5-3 (OT)

