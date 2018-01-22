Swimming takes fourth, sixth in SAC-8 championships

LAURINBURG — The first Sandhills Athletic Conference swimming championship went to Pinecrest High School for both the girls and boys.

The Lady Scots finished in sixth place in the conference championship with 45 team points while the Fighting Scots took fourth place with 218 team points.

Pinecrest swept both the girls and boys championship meet on Saturday at St. Andrews University with 332 team points for the girls and 371 team points for the boys. Jack Britt took second place for both boys and girls; the Buccaneers finished with 309 team points while the Lady Bucs finished with 345 team points.

In the girl’s standings, Richmond took third place with 165 team points while Lumberton finished in fourth with 161. Purnell Swett earned fifth place with 72 team points just ahead of the Lady Scots in sixth with 45 points. Hoke County took seventh place with 26 and Seventy-First rounded out the standings in eighth place with 24 total points.

In the boy’s standings, Lumberton took third place with 234 team points just ahead of the Fighting Scots with 218 points. Hoke County took fifth place in the boy’s standings with 116 team points followed by Richmond in sixth with 87 and Purnell in seventh with 48 team points.

The top finishes for the Fighting Scots came in boy’s 200 medley relay as the team of Nyjel Collins-Jackson, Gabe Williams, Nicholus Eury and James McIntyre took third place. Williams nabbed an individual third place finish in the 200 individual medley.

In swimming in order to qualify for regionals, swimmers must meet time standards for their designated event. For example in order to qualify in the 100-yard butterfly girls need to post a time of 1:20 to be considered and 1:01 to automatically qualify. The swimmers will qualify for events individually, unless the event is a relay, there are no team qualifications.

Scotland along with the rest of the SAC-8 regional qualifiers will compete in the 4A Central Region which will be held at Greensboro Aquatic Center on Feb. 3.

