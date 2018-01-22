Lady Knights pick up second straight win

LAURINBURG — The St. Andrews University women’s basketball team won its second straight game ousting Union College (Ky.) 71-66 at home over the weekend.

St. Andrews got out to a strong first half lead scoring 20 points in the opening quarter to lead 20-12 and then 18 more in the second to outscore the Lady Bulldogs 18-11 to lead 38-23 at the break shooting 42 percent and holding Union to 32 percent shooting.

Union came out in the third quarter and found their offense scoring 26 points — the majority from beyond the arc, as the Lady Bulldogs wnet 5-of-14 from three-point range — and transition layups. The Lady Knights managed to put up 20 points to hold onto a 58-49 lead heading into the final period. In the fourth, Union trimmed St. Andrew’s lead down to three 63-60 before the Lady Knights went on a 5-0 run to take control hold on for the 71-66 win.

The Lady Knights shot 52 percent in the second half while Union shot 42 percent and 38 percent overall. St. Andrews forced 23 turnovers while gaining nine steals and out-rebounding the Lady Bulldogs 43-37.

Freshman forward Morgan Perkins led the Lady Knights with 27 points — tying her season high — along with nine rebounds, two assists, two blocks, and three steals.

Saturday’s game was Perkins’ 11th game of the season scoring in double figures. Perkins has a team-best 24 blocks, first in the AAC and 38th nationally. The Lady Knights freshman also ranks first in the AAC in field goal percentage shooting 52 percent.

Junior guard Kayla Clifton added 14 points on 5-of-10 shooting along with seven rebounds and an assist. Fellow freshman forward Aquera Johnson finished with six points, four rebounds, three assists and three steals. Johnson has 10 assists over her last three games and 55 rebounds over her past five, averaging 11 rebounds per game. She is ranked sixth in the AAC with 43 steals, averaging 2.3 per game.

Sophomore guard Samantha Ring made two three-pointers at clutch times changing the momentum for the Lady Knights. Ring finished with nine points, a season-high eight rebounds, two assists and two steals.

Senior forward Ellen Dukes added six points and three rebounds. Sophomore point guard Courtney Rowe finished with four assists, along with three points, four rebounds, and a steal while fellow guard, freshman Nijha Shannon, added four points with three rebounds and two assists.

St. Andrews improves to 7-12 overall and 5-11 in the AAC with their 2nd straight win while Union falls to 8-12 overall and 5-10 in the conference.

The Lady Knights are in action on Tuesday as they head to Gainesville (Ga.) to face Brenau University (12-6) for a 5:30 p.m. tip off.

SAU Athletics Sophomore guard Samantha Ring finished with nine points, a season-high eight rebounds, two assists and two steals to help the Lady Knights win their second straight game.