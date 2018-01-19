Snow, exams cause schedule changes

LAURINBURG — Five snow days over the past two weeks and end of term exams have forced the Scotland High School athletics department to make a number of changes to the winter sports schedules.

The Fighting Scots and Lady Scots basketball teams were scheduled to take on Jack Britt on Friday in conference action, but Cumberland County cancelled classes which meant the game had to be postponed. The Scots and the Buccaneers will now play on Thursday, Jan. 25 starting at 6 p.m.

The Sandhills Athletic Conference championship swim meet will go on as planned today at 12 p.m. at O’Herron Pool at St. Andrews. The Scots wrestling team will still travel to St. Pauls today for the Bulldog Brawl beginning at 9 a.m.

The basketball teams games scheduled for Jan. 23 and Jan. 24 had to be moved due to exams at Scotland High. Scotland was scheduled to travel to Purnell Swett on Jan. 23 and Lumberton Jan. 24 both for make-up games.

The Purnell Swett game has been moved to Feb. 7 and the Lumberton game has been moved to Saturday, Jan. 27. The ninth grade and JV games will begin at 2 p.m. with the varsity girls starting at approximately 5 p.m.

In the meantime, the Lady Scots and Fighting Scots will travel to Hoke on Friday, Jan. 26 for their second meeting with the Bucks. The Lady Scots will tip off at 6 p.m. with the varsity boys game to follow immediately after.

The Fighting Scots wrestling team was slated to travel to Hope Mills on Jan. 24 for a tri-meet with Seventy-First, that meet has been moved to Jan. 25 at 6 p.m.

The Scotland High School bowling team will be in action that day as well on Jan. 25 in Lumberton for its final regular season match. Bowling begins at 4:15 p.m.

NEXT WEEK

Thursday, Jan. 25

• Basketball vs. Jack Britt, 6 p.m.

• Wrestling at Jack Britt, 6 p.m.

• Bowling at Lumberton, 4:15 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 26

• Basketball at Hoke County, 6 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 27

• Wrestling SAC-8 Championship, 9 a.m.

• Basketball at Lumberton, 5 p.m.

As of now, the rest of the schedule remains the same — weather permitting.

Amber Hatten-Staley can be reached at 910-506-3170 or ahatten@laurinburgexchange.com.

