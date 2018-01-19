Knights upset No. 12 Montreat

LAURINBURG — The St. Andrews University men’s basketball team upset 12th ranked Montreat College Cavaliers 71-59 on Thursday in front of a excited home crowd.

The win was the third of the year for the Knights and the first win over a ranked school for head coach Randy Hernandez.

St. Andrews had the hot hand in the first half putting up 35 points, shooting 48 percent, and held Montreat to just 17 points to take a 35-17 lead into halftime. The Cavaliers shot just 18 percent in the first half.

After the break, St. Andrews stretched their lead to 23 before the Cavs used their press defense to whittle down the Knights’ lead to 11. With a 42-31 lead, St. Andrews used two momentum-shifting three-pointers by senior guard Ben Twigger to grab back the game and extend their lead to 48-33 with 10 minutes to play.

Montreat never got within single digits the rest of the game as St. Andrews held the Cavaliers off for the stunning win.

The Knights out rebounded the Cavaliers 44-43 while forcing 17 turnovers. St. Andrews shot 46 percent for the game while Montreat only shot 31 percent overall.

St. Andrews had four players in double figures led by junior guard Andrew Rodriguez’s 16 points on 7-of-12 shooting along with five rebounds, two assists and two steals.

Freshman forward Darius Huff scored a season-high 13 points on 5-of-7 shooting with five rebounds, five assists and a team-high three steals.

Twigger added 12 clutch points and three three-pointers. Sophomore forward Luis Rossi rounded out the double-figure scoring with his first double-double scoring 10 points with 11 rebounds.

Freshman forward Jean Calvin Ahoume also added five points and seven rebounds while senior guard Carlos Heath scored seven points. Junior point guard Christian Lathan added seven points, with eight rebounds, and six assists.

St. Andrews improves to 3-10 overall and 3-9 in the AAC with the big win while No. 12 Montreat falls to 15-4 with their third straight loss and 8-4 in the conference.

The Knights remain at home over the weekend to host defending national champion Union College (Ky.) on Saturday at 2 p.m.

