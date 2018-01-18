Senior Niem Ratliffe honored for 1,000 career points

LAURINBURG — Fighting Scots senior Niem Ratliffe scored his 1,000 career point in dramatic fashion — an 80-foot buzzer beater for the win against Pinecrest.

The Scots three-time all conference selection was honored last week with a short ceremony where he was honored for his achievement.

Scotland head coach Matt Justin and assistant coach Robert Brown joined Ratliffe at center court presenting him with a blue and white basketball and a T-shirt to commemorate his accomplishment.

Ratliffe leads the team averaging just over 20 points per game and in steals with two per game.

Currently, the Fighting Scots are in sole possession of second place in the Sandhills Athletic Conference at 5-1 sitting behind the undefeated Hoke County Bucks at 6-0. The Scots are one game ahead of Pinecrest at 4-2.

Seventy-First sits alone in fourth place at 3-3, just ahead of Lumberton at 2-3 while Richmond and Purnell Swett at tied for sixth place at 1-4 and Jack Britt is in eighth at 1-5 in SAC-8 play.

The Scots are 11-3 overall and are poised to advance to the NCHSAA 4A playoffs for the first time in two years. If the Scots can keep their momentum going through the remainder of their conference schedule, they could also play for the first SAC-8 championship.

The Fighting Scots will return to the hardwood on Friday as they host last-place Jack Britt at 7:30 p.m.

