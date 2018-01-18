Knights junior named AAC Wrestler of the Week

LAURINBURG — St. Andrews junior heavyweight Aaron Vaughan was named the Appalachian Athletic Conference (AAC) Wrestler of the Week for the second week in a row.

Vaughn, from Dinwiddie, Va., picked up two wins last week for the Knights, with a 8-4 decision match victory against Allen and a 15-3 major decision win over Reinhardt University’s top-ranked heavyweight.

The junior is currently the No. 1 ranked heavyweight wrestler in the conference and is No. 13 nationally.

Vaughn leads the Knights with a 5-1 overall record this season.

The St. Andrews wrestling team is back in action on Saturday, Jan. 20 in Florida to take on Mid-South Conference opponent Southeastern University at 3:30 p.m.

Vaughn http://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_aaron_vaughan.jpg Vaughn