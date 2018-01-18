Scotland Christian sweeps Columbus Christian

LAURINBURG — Scotland Christian Academy had a clean sweep of Columbus Christian Academy earlier this week as both JV and varsity teams picked up victories.

JV TEAMS

The JV girls team picked up a 32-11 victory over the Lady Pacers of Columbus Christian. The Lady Saints were led by eighth grader Kandence Sheppard with 11 points. Sixth grader Lilly Cartrette was the second leading scorer with nine points.

The JV girls team improves to 4-1 overall for the season and will be back in action on Jan. 26 hosting Liberty Christian at 4 p.m.

The JV boys team also earned an impressive double-digit win over Columbus Christian. The JV Saints defeated the Pacers, 37-12 led by eighth grader Lacota Locklear with 13 points. Fellow eighth grader Braden Cline tallied nine points in the win.

The JV boys are now 7-0 on the season and will be back on the hardwood on Jan. 23 hosting Grace Christian School at 5 p.m.

VARSITY

The girl’s varsity basketball team trounced Columbus Christian earlier this week by 16 points, 65-49. The Lady Saints were led by senior Lauren Henry who tallied a season high 21 points. Fellow senior Destiny Cartrette was the other player for Scotland Christian in double figures with 19 points.

With the win, the Lady Saints improve to 7-1 overall and will hit the hardwood again on Jan. 23 hosting Grace Christian. Tip off for that game is scheduled for 6 p.m.

The boy’s varsity basketball team demolished the Pacers by 45 points picking up their eighth win of the season, 74-29.

The Saints were led by senior Daniel Sick with 23 points, followed by junior Seth Chavis with 21 points. Freshman Brodie Clark just missed a double-double with 15 points and eight assists.

Scotland Christian Academy boy’s team improves to 802 overall and will return to action on Jan. 23 at 7 p.m. against the Academy of Coastal Carolina.

Amber Hatten-Staley can be reached at 910-506-3170 or ahatten@laurinburgexchange.com.

Courtesy photo Scotland Christian Academy freshman Brodie Clark, No. 3, goes up for the lay up off a fast break during Tuesday’s game against Columbus Christian Academy. http://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_IMG_6988.jpg Courtesy photo Scotland Christian Academy freshman Brodie Clark, No. 3, goes up for the lay up off a fast break during Tuesday’s game against Columbus Christian Academy.