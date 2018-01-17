Snow cancels MS athletic events

LAURINBURG — History will have to wait for Scotland County’s middle school wrestling program.

For the second time this month the county’s first middle school wrestling match has been cancelled due to snow. The young Fighting Scots grapples, combined from Carver and Spring Hill, were set to wrestle in a tri-meet on Wednesday but the snowstorm that was expected to dump several inches of snow forced the meet to be cancelled.

The Scotland County wrestlers will be back on the mats Jan. 23 at Highland Middle School to take on Highland and Southern Middle schools.

The Carver Eagles basketball team was scheduled to travel to Rohanen on Wednesday, but that game was also cancelled due to the inclement weather and a make-up date has not been set.

The basketball teams are scheduled to be in action tonight at East Hoke Middle School at 4 p.m., the status of that game will be decided Thursday morning, depending on road conditions in the county.

The teams were in action on Tuesday at Hamlet Middle Schools where the Carver girl’s team lost at Hamlet 34-15.

The Carver boy’s team topped Hamlet 53-38 led by Isaac Ferguson 27 points. Also scoring double figures was Izeem Graham with 10 points.

Our wrestling match scheduled for today, of course, has been cancelled. Wrestlers return to action on Tuesday (January 23) at Highland Middle School.

Next week, Carver and Spring Hill will do battle on the hardwood at Scotland High School at 5:15 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 25 in their annual inter-county rivalry game.

The Eagles will host West Hoke at 4 p.m. on Jan. 29 before traveling to Rockingham on Jan. 31 — weather permitting.

The wrestling team returns to action on Jan. 31 at Spring Hill Middle School as the young Scots host Anson and North Moore.

The basketball teams will wrap up their regular season on Feb. 1 with a road game against Sandy Grove.

Middle school basketball playoffs begin Monday, Feb. 5 and Thursday, Feb. 8 sites and times for those games are still to be determined. The basketball championship will be held Feb. 12 and again times and sites will be announced at a later date.

The Highland Conference Championship for wrestling will take place on Saturday, Feb. 10 beginning at 9 a.m.

SPRING HILL

The Spring Hill Spartans were scheduled to participate in Wednesday’s county wrestling meet but due to the potential for snow it was cancelled.

The Spring Hill basketball teams are scheduled to travel to Ellerbe on Thursday at 4 p.m., a decision on that game will be made Thursday morning.

The Spartans will be back in action on Jan. 25 at Scotland High School to take on the Eagles in their annual inter-county rivalry at 5:15 p.m.

Monday, Jan. 29 will see the Spartans on the road against Rockingham at 4 p.m. — weather permitting. The Spartans will close out the season hosting West Hoke on Feb. 5 at 4:15 p.m.

Wrestling will be back on the mats Wednesday, Jan. 24 at Highland Middle School at 4 p.m. on Jan. 31 the Spartans will host the conference match starting at 4 p.m.

