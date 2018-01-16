Scotland athletics push through winter schedule

LAURINBURG — After last week’s winter weather, changes have been made to the sports schedules at Scotland High School and in the middle school wrestling match.

Carver Middle School will make history tonight at 4 p.m. as it hosts the county’s first middle school wrestling match.

The county-wide wrestling team is made up of wrestlers from both Carver and Spring Hill Middle School. The young Fighting Scots will host teams from Lee County and Crain’s Creek.

Admission is $3 for adults and $2 for students with matches beginning at 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 17.

The match was originally scheduled for Jan. 3, but had to be pushed back due to inclement weather.

Basketball

The Fighting Scots and Lady Scots basketball teams were scheduled to travel to Fayetteville tonight to play Westover in non-conference action, but that game has been moved to Feb. 7. The only game the basketball teams will play this week is Friday, Jan. 19 at 6 p.m. as they host Jack Britt High School.

On Jan. 24, the basketball teams will travel to Lumberton for a conference make-up game that was scheduled to be held on Jan. 9 but was rescheduled due to the winter storm. Tip off for the girl’s game is set for 6 p.m. with the boys to follow immediately afterwards.

Swimming

The Scotland High School swim team will compete in the first Sandhills Athletic Conference championship meet on Saturday, Jan. 20 at 12 p.m. on the campus of St. Andrews University. The meet was moved up a week due to regional meet reporting deadlines. Regionals will be held Saturday, Feb. 3 beginning at approximately 4 p.m.

Scotland along with the rest of the SAC-8 will compete in the 4A Central Region which will be held at Greensboro Aquatic Center.

In swimming in order to qualify for regionals, swimmers must meet time standards for their designated event. For example in order to qualify in the 100-yard butterfly girls need to post a time of 1:20 to be considered and 1:01 to automatically qualify. The swimmers will qualify for events individually, unless the event is a relay, there are no team qualifications.

Wrestling

The Fighting Scots wrestling team will be back in action on Saturday, Jan. 20 as they travel to St. Pauls to compete in the Bulldog Brawl along with 17 other teams from the region.

