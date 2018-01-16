Knights swimming hosts Barton and Chowan

LAURINBURG — The St. Andrews University swim team hosted Div. II foes Barton College and Chowan University on Saturday at O’Herron Pool in their second tri-meet of the season.

The men’s team fell to Barton College 136-17 while the Lady Knights dropped each dual to Barton and Chowan by a scores of 179-33 and 156-33.

On an individual level, St. Andrews came away with some quality results from three of the individual events: women’s 100 breaststroke, men’s 200 fly and women’s 200 breaststroke.

Winning events for the women was sophomore Chiara Knebelkamp while freshman Caden Wendelin won for the men.

Knebelkamp won the 100 breaststroke as she finished in 1:12 beating out her five competitors by at least two seconds. The sophomore won the 200 breaststroke as well in 2:41 edging out three other swimmers by about two seconds. Knebelkamp took seventh place in the 50-yard freestyle with a time of 28 seconds.

Wendelin won his individual race in the 200 butterfly with a time of 2:21. He also finished runner-up in the 200 freestyle with a time of 1:54.7 — .23 seconds off the winning time posted by Barton’s Colin Strickland. Wendelin was also runner-up in the 100 free with a time of 52.7 seconds while Barton’s Strickland won it with a time of 50.7 seconds.

Some other women’s results included senior Rachel Widdicks making her home swim debut placing seventh in the 100 free in 1:12. Widdicks took eighth place in the 50 freestyle and fifth in the 200 freestyle. Freshman Erica Hocum finished fourth in the 1000-yard freestyle with a time of 14:13 and fifth in the 100 breaststroke with a time of 1:34.8.

The St. Andrews women fall to 0-5 on the year while the Barton women improves to 4-4 and Chowan goes to 3-4. The Knights fall to 0-3 while Barton improves to 3-4.

The St. Andrews women will next complete their home schedule and dual season with a meet hosting nearby Div. II foe UNC-Pembroke on Wednesday at 5 p.m.

http://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_St.-Andrews-Knights-5.jpg