Scots surge into second place

LAURINBURG — The Fighting Scots came out on fire against Richmond on Friday.

The game kicked off with a dunk by junior Isaiah Bostick that brought the crowd to its feet. The Scots followed that up with a nothing-but-net three from senior Niem Ratliffe. A two-handed dunk and a three from Bostick forced Richmond to call a timeout as the Scots had quickly amassed a 10-2 lead.

Following the timeout, Richmond’s Alex Quick hit a three pointer to which the Scots responded with a basket by senior Justin McRae and a second three-pointer from Ratliffe to take a 15-5 lead into the second quarter.

The Scots kept their foot on the gas with back-to-back baskets from AJ Jackson and McRae. A three-pointer from Bostick gave the Scots a 12-point lead as the Raiders zone defense couldn’t keep up with the Scots offense.

Richmond closed the gap right before the break with threes from Mycah Wilson and Malik Flowers to go along with a basket from Jarvis Tilman.

Heading into the locker room, the Scots found themselves up 28-19 as the 100-point scoring Raiders of last season seemed to be a thing of the past. The Scots, as they have done in several of their games, left the door open in the third quarter for Richmond — and the Raiders walked through.

The Scots aggressive defensive tactics sent Richmond to the line four times, but it was the Scots unwillingness to shoot the ball that gave the Raiders an edge. Despite the offense’s lackluster performance in the third quarter, the Scots held on to a 10-point lead, 41-31 heading into the final eight minutes.

It was like a switch flipped on the Scots bench and the scoring started back up. CJ Settles and Brenton Thomas hit back-to-back threes bringing the Scots bench to its feet. The threes continued to rain down for the Scots as Settles, Bostick and Thomas all hit another three.

The Scots started to have a little too much fun, as Bostick got hit with a technical foul for hanging on the rim after another two-handed dunk. The trip to the line by the Raiders helped them get within 14 points of the Scots 64-50 lead.

As time ran out, Ratliffe had some fun with teammate Garrett McRae, as he acted like he was going to toss the ball up for McRae to dunk. Instead, Ratliffe pulled up and made the basket himself.

All the fun the Scots are having on the court is translating into their winningest season since 2014-15 when they finished 15-9 overall and 7-3 in the Southeastern Conference and were crowned conference champions under former head coach Michael Malpass.

Currently, the Fighting Scots are in sole possession of second place in the SAC-8 standings at 4-1 behind undefeated Hoke County and one game ahead of Pinecrest, 4-2.

Seventy-First sits alone in fourth place at 3-3, just ahead of Lumberton at 2-3 while Richmond and Purnell Swett at tied for sixth place at 1-4 and Jack Britt is in eighth at 1-5 in SAC-8 play.

With the win, the Fighting Scots move to 10-3 overall and 4-1 in Sandhills Athletic Conference play while Richmond falls to 5-8 and 1-4 in SAC-8 play.

The Fighting Scots were scheduled to travel to Westover on Wednesday, but due to the potential for inclement weather, that game has been moved to Feb. 7, which leaves the Scots will just one game this week. On Friday, Jan. 19 the Scots will host last-place Jack Britt at 7:30 p.m.

Fighting Scots sophomore Bruce Wall battles for a basket with a Richmond defender draped all over him. Fighting Scots junior Isaiah Bostick goes up for a dunk during the first half of Friday's rivalry game against Richmond.

