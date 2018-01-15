Lady Scots unable to overcome slow start

LAURINBURG — The Lady Scots sputtering start on Friday against Richmond turned out to be the difference maker.

Thirteen turnovers and only four points in the first quarter, saw the Lady Scots in a 13-4 hole at the start of the second quarter.

The Lady Scots offense tried to get going in the second quarter with a three-point basket from junior Niaria Leach, a basked from Tykeria McNair and six free-throw points allowed the Lady Scots to outscore Richmond, 13-11.

Heading into the locker room, the Lady Scots trailed the Lady Raiders 24-17.

Defense made the different in the third quarter as the Lady Scots got more aggressive, putting Richmond on its heels. The Lady Scots capitalized on a Lady Raiders turnover near the end of the quarter that set up a basket by Tremaine Peterson down low.

A three-point basket by McNair made it a 10-point game before McNair put another back to cut Richmond’s lead to nine, 38-29, heading into the final quarter.

The Lady Scots kept up their intensity in the fourth quarter, as they did their best to close the gap, but six points would be as close as the Lady Scots came to Richmond’s lead.

The Lady Scots offense was again led by senior Tykeria McNair with 15 points followed by junior Niaria Leach with 10 points.

With the loss, the Lady Scots fall to 2-10 overall and 1-5 in Sandhills Athletic Conference while Richmond moves to 4-7 overall and 2-4 in SAC-8 play.

Th Lady Scots are currently in seventh place in the SAC-8 standings, just ahead of 0-5 Purnell Swett. The standings are led by 6-0 Pinecrest, followed by 4-1 Lumberton. The Lady Buccaneers are in sole possession of third place a 4-2, one game ahead of Seventy-First at 4-3. Hoke County sits in fifth place at 3-3 with Richmond not far behind in sixth at 2-4.

The Lady Scots are back in action on Friday, Jan. 19 at 6 p.m. as they host Jack Britt. The team was scheduled to play Westover on Jan. 17, but that game has been moved to Feb. 7.

By Amber Hatten-Staley Sports editor