Scotland Christian basketball teams sweep South Pointe

LAURINBURG — Scotland Christian Academy picked up three wins on Thursday against South Pointe Christian as the JV boys and both varsity teams took care of business.

The JV boys game was the closest contest of the night, as the JV Saints defeated South Pointe by six points, 46-40. The Saints were led by Brodie Clark’s double-double. Clark had 32 points and 11 rebounds to go along with five assists.

The victory improve to 6-0 overall and will play host to Columbus Christian Academy on Jan. 16.

BOYS

The Saints varsity boy’s team put on a commanding performance against South Pointe Christian, picking up a 74-59 victory, their sixth of the season.

Scotland Christian was led by senior Daniel Sisk with 21 points and six rebounds. Two other Saints players made it into double figures, junior Seth Chavis tallied 16 points while freshman Brodie Clark added 14.

With the win, the Saints improved to 6-2 overall on the season and traveled to Roseboro on Friday to take on Mintz Christian.

GIRLS

Scotland Christian Academy’s girl’s varsity team picked up its first win of 2018 with a 40-point victory over South Pointe Christian, 49-19. The Lady Saints were led by senior Destiny Cartrette who had 21 points, six rebounds and six steals. Also shooting double figures was fellow senior Lauryn Henry who tallied 10 points and five rebounds.

The Lady Saints improve to 6-1 overall and will be back in action on Jan. 16 hosting Columbus Christian at 4 p.m.

Courtesy photo Scotland Christian Academy senior Destiny Cartrette led the Lady Saints in their 49-19 victory over South Pointe with 21 points, six rebounds and six steals. http://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_SCA-1.jpg Courtesy photo Scotland Christian Academy senior Destiny Cartrette led the Lady Saints in their 49-19 victory over South Pointe with 21 points, six rebounds and six steals.