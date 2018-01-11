Swimming races to the finish

LAURINBURG — The Scotland High School swim team competed in its final regular season Sandhills Athletic Conference meet on Wednesday.

Scotland finished fifth overall for the team with 207 team points. Pinecrest won the SAC-8’s final meet with 618 team points followed by Jack Britt with 533 points. Lumberton earned third place with 342 team points, Richmond took fourth place with 326 points to finish just above the Scots. Hoke took sixth place behind the Scots with 158 points followed by Purnell Swett rounding out the teams with 91 points.

In the boy’s standings, the Fighting Scots dropped one spot from their last meet to finish in a tie for fourth place with Richmond with 168 points. Pinecrest topped the boy’s standings with 324 points followed by the Buccaneers with 257 team points. Lumberton took third place with 193 points while Hoke took sixth place with 125 for the boys and Purnell came in seventh in the boy’s standings with 41 points.

The girl’s standings saw the Lady Scots finish in sixth place with 39 team points — six points ahead of Hoke’s seventh place finish with 33 points. The Lady Patriots completed the sweep for Pinecrest ending a top the girl’s standings with 294 points. Jack Britt took second place with 276, followed by Richmond with 158 and Lumberton with 149 points. Purnell Swett finished just above the Lady Scots with 50 points for fifth place.

LADY SCOTS

The three Lady Scots swimmers that competed in Wednesday’s meet — Portia Driggers, Ashlyn Soles and Skylar Locklear — swam in three events the girl’s 200-yard freestyle, 50-yard freestyle and the 100-yard backstroke.

Driggers swam for the Lady Scots in the third event of the night, the 200-yard freestyle and finished in fifth place with a time of 3:48.

Soles, Driggers and Locklear all competed for the Lady Scots in the 50-yard freestyle. Soles was the top finisher taking 13th place with a time of 38:74 — Jack Britt’s Emily Miller won the event with a time of 28:12.

Driggers was the next finisher for the Lady Scots in 17th place with a time of 41:21 and Locklear rounded out the team with a 20th place finish with a time of 46 seconds.

Soles had an excellent showing in the girl’s 100-yard backstroke taking fourth place with a time of 1:58. The Lady Buccaneers also won that event as Alondra Gonzales-Rubio with a time of 1:09. Locklear was slated to swim the race, but was disqualified. Reasons for disqualification include jumping into the pool too early, leaving the starting block early and not touching the wall at either end of the pool.

FIGHTING SCOTS

The Fighting Scots competed in eight of the 10 boy’s events on Wednesday’s schedule. Three fourth-place finishes in the 100-yard breaststroke, 400-yard freestyle and the 200-yard medley were the team’s best races.

In the second event of the meet, the Fighting Scots took fourth place with a time of 2:12 in the 200-yard medley relay. The medley relay incorporates all four swimming strokes — backstroke, freestyle, breaststroke and butterfly — all swam by a different person. Jack Britt won the boy’s 200 medley relay with a time of 1:52.

Senior Gabe Williams took fourth place in the 100-yard breaststroke with a time of 1:22, just ahead of teammate and fellow senior Nyjel Collins-Jackson. Jackson took sixth place with a time of 1:25.

The Scots other relay team, the 400-yard freestyle, saw the Scots take fourth place with a time of 5:04.95. Richmond took third place, by an arms length, finishing with a time of 5:04.21. The four-man team from Jack Britt took first place in the 400-freestyle relay with a time of 3:40.

The Fighting Scots also saw quality finishes from Conner Berd in the boy’s 200-yard freestyle. Berd took fifth place with a time of 2:37 — just just three seconds ahead of senior teammate Aaron Haislip who took sixth place with a time of 2:41.

Haislip earned a fifth place finish of his own in the boy’s 100-yard freestyle with a time of 1:07. Teammates Liam Lentz took seventh place overall with a time of 1:09 while Nicholas Eury and Ethan Phillippi finished eighth and ninth. Eury bested his teammate for eighth place by three seconds with a time of 1:10. Tyler Walters also swam the 100-yard freestyle and took 13th place with a time of 1:19.

Eury had his best swim of the night in the 100-yard backstroke taking fifth place with a time of 1:23.

Collins-Jackson took eighth in the 50-yard freestyle for the Scots with a time of 28.65 seconds. The Scots had five other swimmers compete in the 50-yard freestyle — Redionysis Redionysis took 15th, John Caudill took 24th, Quran McDonald finished 27th, James Manley took 28th and Andrew Hamilton rounded out the Scots swimmers in 29th.

Swim teams from the Sandhills Athletic Conference moved up their conference championship meet to next Saturday, Jan. 20 at noon at St. Andrews. The meet was originally scheduled for Jan. 27 but that is the deadline for submitting results to regionals, so the meet was moved up one week.

Amber Hatten-Staley can be reached at 910-506-3170 or ahatten@laurinburgexchange.com.

Amber Hatten-Staley | Laurinburg Exchange Fighting Scots freshman Nicholas Eury comes up for air while swimming the boy’s 100-meter freestyle during Wednesday’s Sandhills Athletic Conference swim meet. Eury took eighth place in the event with a time of 1:10. Overall, the Fighting Scots finished in fourth place with 168 team points. http://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_IMG_2679-1.jpg Amber Hatten-Staley | Laurinburg Exchange Fighting Scots freshman Nicholas Eury comes up for air while swimming the boy’s 100-meter freestyle during Wednesday’s Sandhills Athletic Conference swim meet. Eury took eighth place in the event with a time of 1:10. Overall, the Fighting Scots finished in fourth place with 168 team points. Amber Hatten-Staley | Laurinburg Exchange Lady Scots swimmer Skylar Locklear swims the girl’s 50-yard freestyle during Wednesday’s Sandhills Athletic Conference swim meet. Locklear took 20th place with a time of 46 seconds. Overall, the Lady Scots finished sixth with 39 team points. http://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_IMG_2539-1.jpg Amber Hatten-Staley | Laurinburg Exchange Lady Scots swimmer Skylar Locklear swims the girl’s 50-yard freestyle during Wednesday’s Sandhills Athletic Conference swim meet. Locklear took 20th place with a time of 46 seconds. Overall, the Lady Scots finished sixth with 39 team points.

Scotland takes 5th in final regular season meet