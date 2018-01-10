Scotland Christian splits games against Berean Baptist

LAURINBURG — Scotland Christian Academy’s basketball teams finally got back on the courts Tuesday to open the 2018 portion of their season.

The Saints were scheduled to play two games, but due to the unexpected snow storm those games were postponed. Scotland Christian was supposed to open 2018 on Jan. 5 against Antioch Christian Academy of Lumberton — a make-up date for that game has not been set.

Monday’s game against South Pointe Christian of Pageland, S.C. will be made up on Thursday, Jan. 11. The Saints will have a quick turnaround as they travel to Mintz Christian Academy in Roseboro on Friday.

VARSITY GIRLS

The Lady Saints opened 2018 with a commanding win over the Lady Bulldogs from Berean Baptist Academy, 57-19.

The extended break didn’t leave Scotland Christian Academy rusty at all as senior Destiny Cartrette led the way with 24 points going 6-of-8 from beyond the arc, six assists, and seven steals. Senior Lauryn Henry added 10 points and six rebounds.

Eighth grader Kadence Sheppard just missed a double-double with seven points and 10 rebounds. Sheppard also tallied two steals and an assist.

Lady Saints are now 5-1 on the season and will play South Pointe Christian of Pageland, S.C. (0-2) on Thursday at 6 p.m.

VARSITY BOYS

The Scotland Christian Academy varsity boy’s team suffered only their second loss of the season on Tuesday. The Saints fell to Berean Berean Baptist Academy, 69-55.

The Saints were by senior Daniel Sisk with 17 points, three rebounds, two steals and two assists. Junior Seth Chavis finished the game with a double-double scoring 16 points and bringing down 13 rebounds. Freshman Brodie Clark was the other Saint in double figures with 12 points, three rebounds and one block.

Scotland Christian moves to 5-2 overall on the season and will play South Pointe on Thursday after the conclusion of the varsity girl’s game.

Girls pick up victory, boys fall to Bulldogs