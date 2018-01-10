Fighting Scots wrestling team to compete in Boneyard Bash

LAURINBURG — Twenty teams are in the field for the 18th annual Boneyard Bash at Jack Britt High School.

The 18th annual Boneyard Bash wrestling tournament begins Friday, Jan. 12 and continues on Saturday, Jan. 13. This year’s field features 20 teams, including Sandhills Athletic Conference competitors Jack Britt, Seventy-First, Purnell Swett and the Fighting Scots.

Last season, the Fighting Scots finished 14th out of the 16 teams.

Other area teams competing include Gray’s Creek, Pine Forest, Terry Sanford, Overhills, Southern Lee and St. Pauls. Rounding out the field will be 2017 champion Cary, Raleigh Broughton, Croatan, Holly Springs, Jacksonville, Lake Norman, New Bern, Raleigh Panther Creek, South Rowan and West Brunswick.

Gates open at 4:30 p.m. on Friday with the first round of matches beginning at 6:30 p.m. Gates open Saturday at 7:30 a.m., and matches begin at 8:30 a.m. Tournament finals are scheduled to start at approximately 4:30 p.m. Saturday.

Admission for Friday only is $8, and for Saturday only it’s $10. A two-day ticket can be purchased for $15.

http://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_Scots-logo-1.jpg