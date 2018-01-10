St. Andrews basketball teams bested by Allen

Knights’ basketball can’t hang with Allen

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The St. Andrews University men’s basketball team dropped their rescheduled conference game at Allen University (S.C.) on Monday falling 108-52.

Allen got off to a strong shooting start in the first half running out to a 12-4 lead before St. Andrews cut the deficit to five — that was as close as the Knights came to Allen’s lead.

Allen continued to stretch its lead with rebounds and making threes to lead the Knights 56-31 at the break shooting a remarkable 72 percent from the field while St. Andrews shot 36 percent.

The second half featured more scoring from Allen with the Jackets outscoring the Knights 52-21.

Allen finished the game shooting 69.8 percent while the Knights shot 31 percent overall and just 18 percent from three.

Freshman guard Devonte Pettaway led the Knights with a career high 20 points on 7-of-14 shooting. Pettaway added two rebounds and two steals.

Junior guard Andrew Rodriguez added seven points with two steals while fellow guard, senior Ben Twigger scored seven points with two rebounds and a block. Senior guard Jourdan Sanders tallied seven points on 3-of-5 shooting with an assist and a steal.

Combining for eight points and five rebounds were forwards Jeremias Easterling and Jean Calvin Ahoume. Junior point guard Christian Lathan led with two assists and two rebounds in the defeat.

The Knights fall to 1-9 on the season and 1-8 in the conference with the loss while third place Allen improves to 12-3 overall and 6-3 in the AAC.

St. Andrews will next remain on the road for a long trip to West Point, Ga. to battle Point University on Jan. 11 at 7:30 p.m.

Lady Knights fall on road to Allen

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The St. Andrews University women’s basketball team dropped their rescheduled conference game at Allen University (S.C.) on Monday falling 73-56.

St. Andrews got off to a decent start trailing by just three after the first quarter. The Lady Knights played their best quarter of the game in the second holding Allen to just 11 points — outscoring the Lady Jackets 18-11 to take a 34-30 lead into halftime. The Lady Knights shot 64 percent in the half while Allen shot 56 percent.

Unfortunately the second half was a much different story as Allen took advantage of some St. Andrews turnovers and knocked down their threes. Allen went on a 19-10 run to take a 49-44 lead going to the fourth.

Allen finished the game shooting 52 percent overall while St. Andrews shot 51 percent. The difference came at the three-point line and missed free throws by the Lady Knights which stunted their chances of a rally.

Freshman forward Morgan Perkins led the Lady Knights by finishing with a 12 points, two rebounds, and a block while fellow freshman forward Aquera Johnson added eight points and four rebounds with a steal.

Senior forward Ellen Dukes was the second Lady Knight to finish in double digits scoring 10 points, three rebounds, and a block. Junior guard Kayla Clifton scored 10 points as well along with three rebounds, a team-best two assists, with a block and a steal.

Sophomore guard Sam Ring just missed scoring double digits with nine points to go along with three rebounds and a block. Fellow guard Courtney Rowe finished with five points, four rebounds and an assist.

The Lady Knights fall to 5-9 on the season and 3-8 in the conference with the loss while Allen improves to 7-4 in the AAC and 10-5 overall.

St. Andrews will remain on the road to battle Point University in West Point, Ga. on Wednesday at 5:30 p.m.

