Hitting the lanes

Courtesy photo

The Lady Scots bowling team, joined by their male counterparts, will hit the lanes tonight at 4:15 p.m. in Aberdeen for their next Sandhills Athletic Conference match. Members of the Lady Scots bowling team include, in no particular order, Sequioa Patterson, Daizha McMillan, Mason Roberts, Taniya Hailey and Caroline Infinger. Not pictured, Macie Gibson. The team is coached by Megan Jerigan.