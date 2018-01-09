St. Andrews junior named AAC Wrestler of the Week

ASHEVILLE — St. Andrews junior heavyweight Aaron Vaughan was named the Appalachian Athletic Conference (AAC) Wrestler of the Week, the league announced earlier this week.

This is the first edition of the weekly honors for the 2017-18 season.

Aaron Vaughan, a native of Dinwiddie, Va., made his season debut on Jan. 5 in a heavyweight bout against West Virginia Tech’s Noah Julian.

Vaughn pinned Julian in the final bout of the dual meet to help St. Andrews secure a one-point victory, 26-25. The junior heavyweight then advanced to the finals in the 285 pound weight class over the weekend at the annual Jim Crytzer Memorial Invitational held at Washington and Lee University in Virginia.

Vaughn faced off with Washington and Lee’s Matt Kaminer in the first-place match and fell in overtime to Kaminer 3-1 to finish second in his weight class.

The Knights (1-2), led by Vaughn, will compete in their second AAC match of the season on Thursday at Allen University in Columbia, S.C.

Vaughn http://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_aaron-vaughan.jpg Vaughn