St. Andrews wrestling rallies for one-point win over WV Tech

BECKLEY, W.V. — The St. Andrews wrestling team used a dramatic fall in the final bout of the match to rally for a one-point win, 26-25, over AAC foe West Virginia Tech University on Friday.

St. Andrews trailed 25-8 heading into the final three bouts of the, but proceeded to win the first two weights, 184 and 197 pounds, by forfeit victories from seniors Argie Burnette and Tyler Evers to trim West Virginia Tech’s lead down to five heading into the final bout of the day.

St. Andrews junior heavyweight Aaron Vaughan stepped up in his season debut dominating his foe 10-0 early on in the match. Vaughn eventually stuck WV Tech’s Noah Julian for the six-point fall and the match win.

After Knights freshman William Adame fell in his 125-pound bout by fall to WV Tech’s Paul Gonzales, St. Andrews took another loss as senior Brennan Patton could not get his offense in his 133-pound match. Patton lost 7-1 before Knights sophomore Noah Walker stopped the bleeding by pulling out a close 3-2 decision win at 149 — to improve to 3-0 in dual meets this season.

St. Andrews Freshman Chase Payne continued the Knights comeback by posting an impressive 16-0 technical fall victory over WV Tech’s Caleb Barley to earn five-team points and trim WV Tech’s lead down to seven, 15-8, through five bouts.

WV Tech used a major decision win at 165 lbs. by Corey Palmer over St. Andrews Michael Nelson and a win by fall at 174 over Knights freshman Nick Pruitte to add 10 more points to extend their lead to 25-8. The back-to-back forfeits and a pin by Vaughn spurred St. Andrews to victory in the final bouts.

The Knights improve to 1-2 on the season while WV Tech falls to 2-4.

