Scotland athletics return to action following storm

LAURINBURG — Athletics at Scotland County High School open the 2018 portion of their schedules, after the unexpected five inches of snow cancelled all games and matches last week.

Students still didn’t return to class on Monday due to the black ice and snow that still covered many of the county’s secondary roads. The Fighting Scots and Lady Scots basketball teams were scheduled to return to the hardwood on Friday against Pinecrest.

Friday’s basketball games have been rescheduled for Wednesday, Jan. 10 at 6 p.m. Pinecrest is tied for first in the boy’s basketball standings with Hoke, as both teams sit at 4-0 in the Sandhills Athletic Conference. Pinecrest is the only undefeated team in the girl’s standings at 4-0 while Lumberton, Hoke and Jack Britt are all tied for second at 3-1.

Make-up dates have yet to announced for the wrestling and bowling matches that were also cancelled due to the inclement weather.

THIS WEEK

Jan. 10

Wrestling

The Fighting Scots travel to Richmond on Jan. 10 at 6 p.m. for a quad meet with the Raiders, Lumberton and Purnell Swett. The Fighting Scots are scheduled to wrestle Lumberton at 6 p.m. followed by Purnell at 7 p.m.

Swimming

The Scotland High School swim teams will compete in their final meet of the regular season. Events begin at 6:15 p.m. at O’Herron Pool on the campus of St. Andrews University.

Basketball

The Fighting Scots and Lady Scots game against Pinecrest that was cancelled last week due to the unexpected snowfall will be made up on Jan. 10 at 6 p.m. with the girl’s game. The boys game will begin at approximately 7:30 p.m.

Jan. 11

Bowling

The Scotland High School bowling team will travel to Aberdeen for their next match at the Sandhills Bowling Center, 1680 NC-5 in Aberdeen. Bowling begins at 4:15 p.m.

Jan. 12

Basketball — CANCELLED

The Fighting Scots and Lady Scots basketball teams will host Richmond in Sandhills Athletic Conference play. The Lady Scots will tip off at 6 p.m. while the Fighting Scots will follow at approximately 7:30 p.m.

Jan. 13

Wrestling

The Fighting Scots wrestling team will travel to Jack Britt to compete in the 18th annual Boneyard Bash. Wrestling times have not been set yet, check back for updates. Over 20 schools are registered to compete in this year’s tournament.

Amber Hatten-Staley can be reached at 910-506-3170 or ahatten@laurinburgexchange.com.

Following snow storm, athletics heat up