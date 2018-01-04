Cancellations create headaches for Scotland sports

LAURINBURG — Scotland High School sat empty on Thursday following the unexpected snow storm, with the cancellation of school, all athletic events so far this year have been postponed.

The Fighting Scots and Lady Scots basketball teams are scheduled to open the 2018 portion of their season on Friday against Pinecrest. At press time the school district had not announced if schools would be open or closed. If school is cancelled again on Friday, the games will have to be rescheduled.

The wrestling and bowling teams already had their events cancelled on Wednesday and Thursday due to the inclement weather.

NEXT WEEK

Jan. 9

Basketball

The basketball teams were scheduled to travel to Lumberton but due to exams in Robeson County the game was moved to Jan. 24 with the girls game slated to begin at 6 p.m. and the boys to follow at approximately 7:30 p.m.

Jan. 10

Wrestling

The Fighting Scots travel to Richmond on Jan. 10 at 6 p.m. for a quad meet with the Raiders, Lumberton and Purnell Swett. The Fighting Scots are scheduled to wrestle Lumberton at 6 p.m. followed by Purnell at 7 p.m.

Swimming

The Scotland High School swim teams will compete in their final meet of the regular season. Events begin at 6:15 p.m. at O’Herron Pool on the campus of St. Andrews University.

Jan. 11

Bowling

The Scotland High School bowling team will travel to Aberdeen for their next match at the Sandhills Bowling Center, 1680 NC-5 in Aberdeen. Bowling begins at 4:15 p.m.

Jan. 12

Basketball

The Fighting Scots and Lady Scots basketball teams will host Richmond in Sandhills Athletic Conference play. The Lady Scots will tip off at 6 p.m. while the Fighting Scots will follow at approximately 7:30 p.m.

Jan. 13

Wrestling

The Fighting Scots wrestling team will travel to Jack Britt to compete in the 18th annual Boneyard Bash. Wrestling times have not been set yet, check back for updates. Over 20 schools are registered to compete in this year’s tournament.

