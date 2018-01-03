Scotland makes splash in SAC-8 standings

LAURINBURG — The Scotland High School swim teams will return to the pool next week in their final regular season meet.

In their first season, the teams are doing well according to the most recent standings released by the Sandhills Athletic Conference.

The Fighting Scots are currently ranked third in the SAC-8 while the Lady Scots are ranked sixth out of the seven conference teams that were scored.

The Fighting Scots earned 220 team points to move them from fourth place into third behind the SAC-8’s established programs — Pinecrest and Jack Britt. The Patriots are in first place in the boys rankings with 316 team points while the Buccaneers are in second place with 321 points.

The Pirates are in fourth place in the boy’s standings with 178 points followed closely by Richmond at 102. Purnell Swett, Hoke and Seventy-First rounded out the boy’s rankings.

Lady Scots

The Lady Scots swim team is currently sitting in sixth place with 65 team points — just three points behind fifth place Lumberton with 68 points.

The girl’s standings are led by Jack Britt with 316 team points followed by Pinecrest with 292 points. Richmond is comfortably in third place with 149 team points while Purnell Swett sits in fourth place with 84 points.

Hoke County and Seventy-First are behind the Lady Scots in the rankings with 58 and 27 points respectively.

Overall, Scotland High School’s swim teams are in third place with 285 team points behind Pinecrest and Jack Britt.

The swim teams are back in action on Jan. 10 at 6:15 p.m. at St. Andrews University for the final regular season meet. The teams will have the week of Jan. 15 off and return to the pool on Saturday, Jan. 27 at noon for the Sandhills Athletic Conference championships.

