Inclement weather postpones wrestling matches


The Fighting Scots wrestling match against Pinecrest and the middle school wrestling match at Carver that were scheduled for Wednesday have both been cancelled due to the inclement weather. Make up dates for both matches have yet to be set.


Amber Hatten | Laurinburg Exchange

The Fighting Scots wrestling match against Pinecrest and the middle school wrestling match at Carver that were scheduled for Wednesday have both been cancelled due to the inclement weather. Make up dates for both matches have yet to be set.

