Inclement weather postpones wrestling matches

Amber Hatten | Laurinburg Exchange
The Fighting Scots wrestling match against Pinecrest and the middle school wrestling match at Carver that were scheduled for Wednesday have both been cancelled due to the inclement weather. Make up dates for both matches have yet to be set.
