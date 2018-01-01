Lady Knights edge out close win at Randolph

LYNCHBURG, Va. — The St. Andrews University women’s basketball team closed out their fifth win of the season in their last game of 2017 by edging Div. III Randolph College (Va.) 69-66 on the road Saturday.

Randolph got out to a strong start in the first quarter getting out to a 25-17 lead on the Lady Knights. St. Andrews came back with a strong second quarter holding the Lady Wildcats to just seven points and outscoring them 16-7 to take a 33-32 halftime edge.

The Lady Knights came out in the second half to win a close third quarter 14-13 before also edging Randolph 22-21 in the fourth for the three-point win.

St. Andrews finished the game shooting just 41.5 percent overall but just 13 percent from three-point range as they struggled shooting long-range throughout. The Lady Knights outscored the Lady Wildcats 36-34 in the second half. Randolph finished the game shooting 38 percent overall and 27 percent from three while making 77 percent of their free throws which helped keep them in the game.

The Lady Knights forced 23 Lady Wildcats turnovers while gaining 10 steals and pulling down 46 rebounds to also outrebound the Randolph 46-36 while leading in offensive boards with 19 as well.

Fellow freshman forward Morgan Perkins led the Knights with 19 points along with seven rebounds, a block, a steal and an assist. Fellow freshman Kylie Winchell set a career high with 17 points on 6-of-9 shooting along with five rebounds.

Junior guard Kayla Clifton also played well scoring 9 points with 5 rebounds and 3 steals while freshman forward Aquera Johnson finished with 8 points, a team-high 14 rebounds and a team-high four steals with 2 assists.

Sophomore point guard Courtney Rowe finished with a season high of 10 assists, along with eight points, two rebounds, a block and a steal. Senior forward Ellen Dukes finished with eight points and nine rebounds as she kept up her consistent play.

St. Andrews improves to 5-7 overall with their second non-conference win of the season while Randolph falls to 3-7 overall.

The Lady Knights will now remain on the road for an exhibition game against Div. I foe North Carolina A&T on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. St. Andrews will return to conference play on Thursday, Dec. 4 when they go to Columbia to face Allen Univ. at 5:30 p.m.

