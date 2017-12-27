SAC-8 basketball standings heading into 2018

LAURINBURG — With the final days of 2017 coming to an end, the Fighting Scots and Lady Scots basketball teams are four games into their Sandhills Athletic Conference schedules and find themselves in very different parts of the standings.

The Fighting Scots are in third place in the boys standings behind the undefeated Pinecrest Patriots and Hoke County Bucks. The other other five teams in the SAC-8 — Seventy-First, Lumberton, Richmond, Purnell Swett and Jack Britt — have one win each at 1-3.

The Scots went toe-to-toe with Hoke on Dec. 12 and narrowly lost to the Bucks, 69-62. The Fighting Scots already have wins over Jack Britt (55-49), Purnell Swett (67-47) and Seventy-First (56-54).

Opening the new year, the Scots host Pinecrest on Jan. 5 before traveling to Lumberton on Jan. 9 and finishing their first round of SAC-8 with a home game against Richmond on Jan. 12.

With an 8-2 record the Scots, despite a lack of height, could be the dark horse in the SAC-8 this season — if they can continue the momentum they’ve built through the first 10 games.

The SAC-8’s two undefeated teams will meet the second week of January in Hoke County. The Patriots and the Bucks will face off on Jan. 12 at Hoke with a 7:30 p.m. tip off.

LADY SCOTS

The first 10 games of the season have been a struggle for the Lady Scots with a 1-3 conference record and 2-8 overall. The Lady Scots are sixth in the SAC-8 standings just ahead of win-less Purnell Swett and Richmond.

The girls standings are led by the undefeated Pinecrest Lady Patriots with a 4-0 record. Lumberton, Hoke County and Jack Britt are in a three-way tie for second place at 3-1. Seventy-First is just ahead of the Lady Scots at 1-3 also after the two teams went head-to-head before Christmas break.

The Lady Scots open 2018 with a home game against Pinecrest on Jan. 5 before traveling to Lumberton on Jan. 9 to wrap the first round of conference play.

A slim roster and a lack of height has left the Lady Scots searching for an identity and a leader on the floor. The Lady Scots still have an opportunity to turn their season around in the new year — but the journey won’t be easy.

Amber Hatten-Staley | Laurinburg Exchange Fighting Scots senior Brenton Thomas dribbles away from a Hoke County defender. Heading into 2018, the Fighting Scots are sitting in third place in the SAC-8 at 3-1 behind undefeated Pinecrest and Hoke. http://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/web1_IMG_1347-1.jpg Amber Hatten-Staley | Laurinburg Exchange Fighting Scots senior Brenton Thomas dribbles away from a Hoke County defender. Heading into 2018, the Fighting Scots are sitting in third place in the SAC-8 at 3-1 behind undefeated Pinecrest and Hoke. Amber Hatten-Staley | Laurinburg Exchange Lady Scots junior Niaria Leach calls out a play during the Lady Scots game against Hoke. Heading into 2018, the Lady Scots are sitting in sixth place at 1-3. Pinecrest leads the girls standings at 4-0. http://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/web1_IMG_1741-1.jpg Amber Hatten-Staley | Laurinburg Exchange Lady Scots junior Niaria Leach calls out a play during the Lady Scots game against Hoke. Heading into 2018, the Lady Scots are sitting in sixth place at 1-3. Pinecrest leads the girls standings at 4-0.

