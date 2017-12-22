Scotland bowling teams aim for strikes

LAURINBURG — Scotland High School debuted its boys and girls bowling teams this winter season.

In March, the Scotland County Schools Board of Education voted to add bowling, along with swimming, to the winter sports schedule at the high school.

Prior to the vote, each of the schools held interest sessions to find out how many students were interested in the sports. With a large number of students interested in the program.

Once the decision was made to add bowling, Scotland High School weight training coach Megan Jerigan was asked to coach the team.

“I mentioned that I had bowled in a league before, of course that didn’t mean I knew anything about coaching bowling — but here I am,” said Jerigan. “I knew where the bowling alley was and I knew how to bowl.”

All eight schools in the Sandhills Athletic Conference have added bowling to their winter rosters, with Richmond, Hoke, Purnell and Pinecrest all starting teams this year. Seventy-First, Lumberton and Jack Britt already had teams established.

The Fighting Scots bowling team is made up of nine bowlers — Brandon Hodge, Ethan Lowery, Joseph Knight, Jordan Lugo, Hunter Edkins, Amnaye Robinson, Daven Cross, Scott Mager, and T.J. Smith.

The Lady Scots bowling team has six bowlers — Sequioa Patterson, Daizha McMillan, Mason Roberts, Taniya Hailey, Macie Gibson and Caroline Infinger.

“Other schools in the conference had bowling, so there were interest meetings to see if kids at Scotland would want to start a team. There were a large group of children that signed up and were interested, but they didn’t come to work outs,” said Jerigan. “We worked out for two months before we had tryouts — these are the only ones that came out. I didn’t cut anyone, this was it.”

During the matches, all eight conference teams attend with eight lanes for the boys to bowl and eight lanes for girls. Scotland doesn’t compete against all seven of the other teams, each match the Scots go against two other randomly selected SAC-8 teams.

The teams bowl four games against each other before taking a 15-minute intermission before starting their second four-game match against their other opponent.

There is a specific style of bowling used at the high school level called Baker Style Bowling which has each player in the lineup bowls one frame in successive order until all 10 frames have been completed.

The scores of the opposing teams are then compared with the higher score being awarded the specified number of points. Teams earn one point for each match they win. Since the teams play four games there are four points up for grab, plus a fifth point for the team that has the highest number of pins at the end of the match.

“Each game you win earns you a point, you can earn a fifth point for total pins,” said Jerigan. “So, we could win three games, but in one game we blew the other team out of the water, so we earned another point.”

In their inaugural match on Nov. 16 in Lumberton, the Fighting Scots and Lady Scots bowling teams took on Seventy-First and Richmond.

Seventy-First forfeited their matches against Scotland before the Scots teams defeated Richmond on the boys and girls lanes scoring a 4-out-of-5 in each match.

In their second match, on Nov. 28 the Scots bowled against Hoke and Pinecrest with each team winning one match. The boys were victorious against Hoke scoring four points while the girls fell to the Lady Bucks, only scoring one point.

The scores switching against Pinecrest, as the Fighting Scots fell to the Patriots scoring two points while the Lady Scots won their match with four points.

On Dec. 7, both teams suffered one-point losses to Lumberton before the boys bounced back to defeat Purnell Swett with 4-out-of-5 points. The girls narrowly topped the Lady Rams with a 3-out-of-5.

In their most recent match, the Fighting Scots fell to Jack Britt 0-out-of-5 while the girls picked up a forfeit victory. The Fighting Scots won via forfeit over Seventy-First while the Lady Scots fell to the Lady Falcons, scoring 2-out-of-5 points.

Thus far in their inaugural season, Jerigan is very pleased with how her team is progressing. The teams practice in Laurinburg on Tuesdays and Thursdays and she said practice is all about repetition.

“We practice standing on the same dot, aiming for the same pin,” she said. “Brandon and Hunter, our experienced bowlers, like all good bowlers pick a piece of wood — there are 39 pieces of wood on a bowling lane — and aim for it.”

In the current standings, the Fighting Scots are in fourth place with 21 total points and the Lady Scots are in sixth place with 14 total points.

The boys teams are led by Lumberton with 36 points followed by Jack Britt with 32 and Pinecrest in third with 22 points.

The girls teams are also led by Lumberton with 23 points followed by Pinecrest with 19 and Jack Britt with 17 points. Hoke and Seventy-First are tied in fourth place with 16 points each, just two points ahead of the Lady Scots with 14.

The bowling teams next match is Jan. 4 at 4:15 p.m. at the Lumberton Bowling Center, located at 2205 Godwin Ave. in Lumberton.

Amber Hatten-Staley

