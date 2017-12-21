Just keep swimming

LAURINBURG — Scotland High School competed in the third meet of its inaugural season at O’Herron Pool on the campus of St. Andrews University.

First-year head coach Jennifer Carter was impressed with the improvement she was in her teams times, places in their races and their technique.

The highest finishing team for Scotland was the boy’s 200-meter medley relay team which featured James MacIntyre, Nyjel Collins-Jackson, Gabe Williams and Nicholas Eury. The Fighting Scots quartet finished second with a time of 2:10 behind Pincrest. The Patriots won the 200 medley relay with a time of 1:39. Jack Britt finished third in the event with a time of 2:13.

The medley relay showcases the four different swimming styles in the following order: backstroke, breaststroke, butterfly and freestyle.

The Fighting Scots competed in two other relays the 200-meter freestyle and 400-meter freestyle — freestyle is the stroke in swimming where swimmers circle their arms forward in alternation, kicking the feet up and down in a flutter kick. In the 400 freestyle relay the Fighting Scots team of Conner Berd, Blake Wood, Kaleb Locklear and Bradley Pate finished in fourth place with a time of 5:19.

Pinecrest won the boy’s 400 freestyle relay with a time of 3:39 followed by Jack Britt in second place with a time of 3:47 and Lumberton finished third with a time of 5:17.

In the 200 freestyle relay, the Fighting Scots team of Liam Lentz, Aaron Haislip, Ethan Phillippi and Redionysis Redionysis finished in sixth place with a time of 2:06. Pinecrest won the boy’s 200 freestyle relay with a time of 1:39 while Jack Britt again took second with a time of 1:43 and Lumberton finished third with a time of 1:54.

In the individual races, James MacIntyre and Gabe Williams had the highest finishes with a third place showings in the 100-meter backstroke and 200-meter IM (individual medley).

MacIntyre took third place in the 100-meter backstroke finals with a time of 1:15. Pinecrest’s Nolan Dempsey won the event with a time of 1:02 while teammate Sam Weinshel took second place with a time of 1:10.61.

Williams took third place in the 200-meter IM with a time of 2:41. Jack Britt’s Michael Auderer won the boy’s 200 IM with a time of 2:10 while Pinecrest’s Jac Reville took second with a time of 2:17. Williams also had a fourth place finish in the boy’s 100-meter breaststroke with a time of 1:23.

The Fighting Scots also had two fourth place finishes from Conner Berd and Nicholas Eury. Berd took fourth in the 200-meter freestyle with a time of 2:44 and Eury took fourth in the 100-meter backstroke with a time of 1:24.

LADY SCOTS

The Lady Scots swimmers competed in two relay races — the 200-meter medley and the 200-meter freestyle. The Lady Scots along with five other schools were disqualified from the 200 medley race leaving Richmond as the winning team with a time of 2:43.

In the girl’s 200 freestyle relay, the Lady Scots team of Ashlyn Soles, Portia Driggers, Liza McIntyre and Skylar Locklear took fifth place with a time of 2:52. The Lady Patriots won the event with a time of 1:50 followed by Jack Britt in second place with a time of 2:10 while Purnell Swett took third place with a time of 2:28.

In the individual races, junior Liza McIntyre took 16th in the 50 meter freestyle with a time of 39.52 seconds while teammate Ashlyn Soles took 19th with a time of 41.44 seconds.

Soles also competed in the girl’s 100 meter backstroke and took seventh place with a time of 2:08.

Portia Driggers competed in the girl’s 200 meter freestyle finals and took fourth place with a time of 3:44 — shaving almost two minutes off her original time.

The Scotland High School swim team along with the seven other conference teams will be back in the pool on Jan. 10 at 6:15 p.m. at St. Andrews for their final regular season meet. The Sandhills Athletic Conference championship will be held at St. Andrews on Saturday, Jan. 27 at noon.

