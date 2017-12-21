Scotland’s Zamir White named to AP all-state team

LAURINBURG — One day after signing with the University of Georgia Zamir White was named to the 2017 Associated Press all-state prep football team for North Carolina for the second consecutive year.
White joined three other players Greenville Conley quarterback and offensive player of the year Holton Ahlers, North Davidson kicker Chris Dunn and Elizabeth City Northeastern defensive linemen Traveon Freshwater as two-time AP all-state selections.
Defensive player of the year Dax Hollifield was the only three-time AP all-state pick to make this year’s 30-man roster, which was voted on by 19 statewide media members and released on Thursday.
Coach of the year was awarded to Harding University High School’s Sam Greiner, who led Harding to its first 4A state title over Scotland, 30-22 earlier this month. The title was the first for Harding since 1953.
Harding had three players make the AP all-state team — running back Quavaris Crouch, offensive lineman Jovaughn Gwyn and defensive back Malik Dunlap. The three selections were the most for any school this year.
D.H. Conley, Charlotte Mallard Creek, Elizabeth City Northeastern and 3AA champion New Hanover had two picks each.
The 2017 Associated Press all-state prep football team for North Carolina, as selected 19 media members from newspapers across the state, are as follows:
OFFENSE
QB — Holton Ahlers, Greenville Conley
RB — Quavaris Crouch, Charlotte Harding
RB — Zamir White, Scotland County
WR — C.J. Johnson, Greenville Conley
WR — Wiz Vaughn, New Hanover
WR — Reggie Bryant, Seventy-First
TE — Gary Williams, Charlotte Vance
OL — Jovaughn Gwyn, Charlotte Harding
OL — Michael Edwards, South View
OL — Peyton Winstead, Leesville Road
OL — Katrel Shaw, Mallard Creek
OL — Larry Dowdy, Belmont South Point
OL — Will McDonald, Indian Trail Porter Ridge
ATH — Tye Mintz, Cherokee
DEFENSE
DL — Traveon Freshwater, Elizabeth City Northeastern
DL — Jordan Davis, Mallard Creek
DL — K.J. Henry, West Forsyth (11)
DL — Jacolbe Cowan, Charlotte Providence Day
LB — Dax Hollifield, Shelby
LB — Payton Wilson, Orange County
LB — Jerome Bass, Red Springs
DB — Miles Simon, Lenoir Hibriten
DB — Francis Meehan, New Hanover
DB — William “J.R.” Walker, Elizabeth City Northeastern
DB — Malik Dunlap, Charlotte Harding
DB — Tyus Fields, Cornelius Hough
DB — Javon Terry, Wake Forest
SPECIAL TEAMS
K — Chris Dunn, North Davidson
P — Jacob Young, North Rowan
KR — Jordyn Adams, Cary Green Hope
Coach of the year: Sam Greiner, Charlotte Harding
Offensive player of the year: Holton Ahlers, Greenville Conley
Defensive player of the year: Dax Hollifield, Shelby