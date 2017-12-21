Scotland’s Zamir White named to AP all-state team

LAURINBURG — One day after signing with the University of Georgia Zamir White was named to the 2017 Associated Press all-state prep football team for North Carolina for the second consecutive year.

White joined three other players Greenville Conley quarterback and offensive player of the year Holton Ahlers, North Davidson kicker Chris Dunn and Elizabeth City Northeastern defensive linemen Traveon Freshwater as two-time AP all-state selections.

Defensive player of the year Dax Hollifield was the only three-time AP all-state pick to make this year’s 30-man roster, which was voted on by 19 statewide media members and released on Thursday.

Coach of the year was awarded to Harding University High School’s Sam Greiner, who led Harding to its first 4A state title over Scotland, 30-22 earlier this month. The title was the first for Harding since 1953.

Harding had three players make the AP all-state team — running back Quavaris Crouch, offensive lineman Jovaughn Gwyn and defensive back Malik Dunlap. The three selections were the most for any school this year.

D.H. Conley, Charlotte Mallard Creek, Elizabeth City Northeastern and 3AA champion New Hanover had two picks each.

The 2017 Associated Press all-state prep football team for North Carolina, as selected 19 media members from newspapers across the state, are as follows:

OFFENSE

QB — Holton Ahlers, Greenville Conley

RB — Quavaris Crouch, Charlotte Harding

RB — Zamir White, Scotland County

WR — C.J. Johnson, Greenville Conley

WR — Wiz Vaughn, New Hanover

WR — Reggie Bryant, Seventy-First

TE — Gary Williams, Charlotte Vance

OL — Jovaughn Gwyn, Charlotte Harding

OL — Michael Edwards, South View

OL — Peyton Winstead, Leesville Road

OL — Katrel Shaw, Mallard Creek

OL — Larry Dowdy, Belmont South Point

OL — Will McDonald, Indian Trail Porter Ridge

ATH — Tye Mintz, Cherokee

DEFENSE

DL — Traveon Freshwater, Elizabeth City Northeastern

DL — Jordan Davis, Mallard Creek

DL — K.J. Henry, West Forsyth (11)

DL — Jacolbe Cowan, Charlotte Providence Day

LB — Dax Hollifield, Shelby

LB — Payton Wilson, Orange County

LB — Jerome Bass, Red Springs

DB — Miles Simon, Lenoir Hibriten

DB — Francis Meehan, New Hanover

DB — William “J.R.” Walker, Elizabeth City Northeastern

DB — Malik Dunlap, Charlotte Harding

DB — Tyus Fields, Cornelius Hough

DB — Javon Terry, Wake Forest

SPECIAL TEAMS

K — Chris Dunn, North Davidson

P — Jacob Young, North Rowan

KR — Jordyn Adams, Cary Green Hope

Coach of the year: Sam Greiner, Charlotte Harding

Offensive player of the year: Holton Ahlers, Greenville Conley

Defensive player of the year: Dax Hollifield, Shelby

