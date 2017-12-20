Scots to play in holiday hoops tourney

DUBLIN — West Bladen High School will play host to its fifth annual Woodmen Life Christmas Tournament from Dec. 27 to Dec. 29.

West Bladen, the defending champion of the event, will welcome Whiteville, Clinton, Scotland, East Bladen, South Brunswick, First Flights and Dillon, S.C.

Admission is $6 for everyone with no passes being accepted at the gate. Concessions will be available.

“We are again happy to be hosting this event,” West Bladen coach Travis Pait said. “The teams joining us this year are really good. This continues to be one of the premiere tournaments in the state. The level of competition will certainly help prepare all of the participants for conference play.”

Woodmen Life has been involved with the West Bladen Christmas Tournament since the start.

Woodmen Life Christmas Tournament

Wednesday, Dec. 27

East Bladen vs. Clinton (2 p.m.)

Whiteville vs. South Brunswick (4 p.m.)

Scotland vs. First Flight (6 p.m.)

West Bladen vs. Dillon (8 p.m.)

Thursday, Dec 28

East Bladen-Clinton loser vs. Whiteville-South Brunswick loser (2 p.m.)

Scotland-First Flight loser vs. West Bladen-Dillon loser (4 p.m.)

East Bladen-Clinton winner vs. Whiteville-South Brunswick winner (6 p.m.)

Scotland-First Flight winner vs. West Bladen-Dillon winner (8 p.m.)

Friday, Dec. 29

Seventh-place game (2 p.m.)

Fifth-place game (4 p.m.)

Third-place game (6 p.m.)

Championship (8 p.m.)

