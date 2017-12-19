Scots win yet another nail biter

LAURINBURG — The Fighting Scots had visions of Christmas break dancing in their heads Monday as they got off to a sluggish start against Marlboro County.

The Scots turned the ball over three times in the first quarter, but baskets from senior Justin McRae and a three-pointer from senior Niem Ratliffe gave the Scots a 7-6 lead.

Leaving the sugarplum fairies in their dreams, the Scots opened the second quarter with a three from Ratliffe, baskets by sophomores Garrett McRae and CJ Settles, plus a free-throw from Ratliffe gave the Scots a 16-8 lead.

Marlboro scored two more baskets by halftime, but the Scots didn’t take their foot off the gas taking a 20-12 lead into the break.

The Bulldogs refused to go down without a fight and outscored the Scots, 19-14 n the third quarter to make it a three-point game, 34-31 heading into the final eight minutes.

Marlboro opened with a basket by Damien Bruce and a three-pointer to take their first lead, 36-34. Scots senior Brenton Thomas drove the lane and tied the game at 36. The two teams went back and forth before a basket and a trip to the line by McRae gave the Scots a 43-38 lead.

The Bulldogs scrappiness came into play as the two teams started grabbing and reaching for the ball. the two teams exchanged steals before Marlboro’s QuanDaveon McCollough scored followed by a basket by senior Bruce Wall to give the Scots a five-point lead, 46-41.

Three trips to the line by Marlboro County resulted in two points for the Bulldogs brought the game within three, 46-43 with under a minute left to play.

Ratliffe drove the lane and got the basket, but the referees waved it off and called Wall for goal tending, meaning he helped the ball into the net.

With 17.2 seconds left, Marlboro called a timeout. Following the timeout, the Bulldogs turned the ball over and sent Ratliffe to the line to stop the clock. The Scots senior split his free-throws to make it a four-point game.

The Bulldogs tried to hustle down the court with 9.8 seconds left, but senior Trey Dixon came up with the steal to seal the Scots second win in a row.

With the victory, the Scots improve to 8-2 overall and 3-1 in Sandhills Athletic Conference play while Marlboro County moves to 0-7 overall. So far this season, the Scots have won five of their 10 games by seven points or less.

The Scots will be in action over the holiday break, participating in the West Bladen Woodmen Life Christmas Tournament which begins on Dec. 27. The Scots will play First Flight at 6 p.m. at West Bladen High School, if the Scots will they will return on Dec. 28 at 8 p.m. to play the winner of West-Bladen and Dillon. If the Scots lose, they will play the loser of the West-Bladen and Dillon game at 4 p.m.

