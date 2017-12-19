Lady Scots fall to Marlboro County by 11

LAURINBURG — The Lady Scots are riding a four-game losing streak to end the 2017 portion of their schedule and head coach Mallarie Snow doesn’t know what to say to get her team back on track.

“We need to leave everything on the court and until that happens it’s going to be the same outcome, same speech. They just have to want it more. I want to win so badly, but I can only do so much. It has to click for them that they can do it as well,” she said.

The Lady Scots most recent disappointment came on Monday as they hosted a scrappy Marlboro County team. Monday’s match-up was very similar to when the two teams met last month in Bennettsville — a lot of time spent on the court, wrestling for possession of the ball.

The Lady Scots defense was much more aggressive than they were last week against Seventy-First, with seven steals against the Lady Bulldogs. Despite the improved defensive play, the Lady Scots were down their leading scorer as senior Amaya Pegues watched the game from the stands.

Without Pegues, the Lady Scots found themselves in a 9-6 hole after the first quarter.

The team tied the game at 10 after going 4-for-6 from the free-throw line. The Lady Bulldogs regained a four-point lead after back-to-back trips to the charity stripe by Briana Bridges followed by a basket by the Marlboro County senior.

Lady Scots sophomore Asjah Swindell cut the deficit to two, 14-12 with a basket just before the half.

Marlboro County opened the third quarter with an 8-0 run with four baskets by senior Semajah Sweatman to take a 22-12 lead.

Niaria Leach broke the run with a basket and a trip to the floor resulted in a jump ball that gave the Lady Scots possession. Senior Mylasia Pratt capitalized on her trip to the line after the scuffle making both shots to pull her team within six, 22-16.

The teams ended the third quarter with a combined seven consecutive turnovers as either team could hold onto the ball. The turnovers continued in the first three minutes of the fourth quarter as each picked up a steal and the Lady Scots turned the ball over three times while the Lady Bulldogs turned it over once.

Snow called a timeout to try and refocus her team. Marlboro sent two players to the line which resulted in four free points for the Lady Bulldogs and put the Lady Scots down, 30-18.

The Lady Scots did their best to mount a comeback, but the constant fighting for the ball ate up too much clock. Leach ended the game at the buzzer with a three-pointer to make it an 11-point loss, 36-27.

Swindell led the Lady Scots with nine points, followed by Leach with eight and Pratt and senior Tremaine Peterson with four each. Nautika Moore wrapped the scoring for the Lady Scots with two points.

With the loss, the Lady Scots move to 2-8 overall and 1-3 in Sandhills Athletic Conference play while Marlboro County improves to 4-3 overall.

The Lady Scots return in the new year at home on Jan. 5 against the undefeated Pinecrest Lady Patriots (9-0, 4-0). Tip off for that game is set for 6 p.m.

Amber Hatten-Staley | Laurinburg Exchange Lady Scots Niaria Leach and Tremaine Peterson try to steal the ball from Marlboro County's Briana Bridges. The scrappy game between the non-conference rivals resulted in 51 total turnovers. Amber Hatten-Staley | Laurinburg Exchange Lady Scots sophomore Miste Clark tallied two offensive rebounds and a steal in Monday's game against Marlboro County. The sophomore's aggressive defense held the Lady Scots record seven steals in their 36-27 loss to the Lady Bulldogs.

