Lady Scots struggle against Seventy-First

LAURINBURG — It’s a game Lady Scots head coach Mallarie Snow won’t soon forget — but not because of how well her team played against Seventy-First on Friday.

Quite the opposite actually.

The Lady Scots were 6-of-23 from the line and committed 34 turnovers it was hands down their worst performance of the season. Despite all of that, with under a minute left the Lady Scots had opportunities to win the game.

The fourth quarter saw both teams score double-figures as they combined for 30 points with Seventy-First holding onto a 35-33 win.

The final eight minutes started with a steal by Lady Scots senior Mylasia Pratt and a turnover by Seventy-First. A trip to the free-throw line came up empty for the Lady Scots before senior Tykeria McNair brought her team within two, 19-21.

Seventy-First extended its lead with a basket by Nyielah Nick before Lady Scots sophomore Nautika Moore pulled her team within one, 23-22.

The teams then exchanged empty trips to the free-throw line. A steal by Seventy-First resulted in a basket by Amira Coles. Lady Scots senior Amaya Pegues responded with a three-point jumper to get her team back within one, 26-25 with four and a half minutes left.

Seventy-First refused to go down without a fight, going on a 3-0 run before Lady Scots senior Tykeria McNair found the basket. The Lady Scots kept the game within one through the final minute of the game.

Lady Scots junior Niaria Leach split a pair of free-throws to pull her team to within two points, 35-33. The Lady Scots then got the steal on the in-bound and got the ball to Pegues. The Lady Scots senior got the ball up and it dipped into the net before rimming out.

The Lady Scots fouled Seventy-First one final time to stop the clock and the Lady Falcons sent Tayler Allen to the line. Allen missed both free-throws and the Lady Scots got one final shot. The Lady Scots threw the ball up in hopes it would go in and send the game into overtime — but no dice.

“From the jump we started flat,” said Snow. “Our intensity level wasn’t high enough. When it came to the fourth quarter, then it was ‘oh my gosh, we’re behind.’ We have to make free-throws and protect the ball.”

The Lady Scots trailed through three quarters, down 21-17 at the end of the third quarter after trailing 7-4 in the first and 16-9 in the second.

It was the second winnable conference game for the Lady Scots that they let slip through their fingers. Snow said no matter how badly she wants to win, her team needs to find that fire before the ‘W’s will start to come.

“We need to leave everything on the court and until that happens it’s going to be the same outcome, same speech,” she said. “I think they slacked off, they go as fast as the other team. We couldn’t buy a basket. We were under the basket for multiple shots and we just could not make them”

With the loss, the Lady Scots move to 2-7 overall and 1-3 in Sandhills Athletic Conference play while Seventy-First improves to 3-6 overall and 1-3 in SAC-8 play.

The Lady Scots hosted Marlboro County on Monday in their final game before Christmas break. The team returns to action in the new year on Jan. 5 at home against the undefeated Pinecrest Lady Patriots (9-0, 4-0). Tip off for that game is set for 6 p.m.

Amber Hatten-Staley | Laurinburg Exchange Lady Scots junior Niaria Leach calls out a play at the top of key during Friday's game against Seventy-First. The Lady Scots committed 34 turnovers and went 6-of-23 from the free-throw line in their 35-33 loss to the Lady Falcons. Amber Hatten-Staley | Laurinburg Exchange Lady Scots junior Nautika Moore pulls up for a jump shot in traffic during Friday's game against Seventy-First. Moore finished the game with three points as the Lady Scots fell to the Lady Falcons, 35-33.

