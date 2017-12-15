NCPreps.com names White Player of the Year

LAURINBURG — Fighting Scots senior tailback Zamir White was yet again honored for the outstanding high school football career he put together at Scotland.

On Thursday, NCPreps.com Publisher Deana King recognized Zamir as the recipient the 2017 Arnold R. Solomon Award for the North Carolina High School Football Player of the Year.

“Zamir White has achieved a lot of success during his career at Scotland. He has had an exceptional career here in Laurinburg and is a legend here,” King said in a press release on NCPreps.com. “He is an excellent role model for the youth in this area and can be seen attending youth events in the area. We are honored to select a very deserving student-athlete like Zamir for this award and wish him nothing but the best in future endeavors.”

The Arnold R. Solomon Award began in 2010 in honor of Mr. Solomon, the founder of NCPreps.com and North Carolina Prep Football News, Inc.

Solomon, who resides in Kannapolis is a long-time high school sports historian and was known state-wide for his Fearless Freddie Farkel football predictions. He also started the North Carolina Prep Football News Yearbook, which is one of the best sources of NC high school information around.

Zamir is the No. 1 running back in the country for the Class of 2018 and verbally committed to the University of Georgia in June on his mother Shanee’s birthday. He plans to sign his letter of intent to play for the Bulldogs on Dec. 20, the first day of the early signing period.

Scotland’s feature tailback traveled to Athens in earlier this month to have surgery to repair his torn ACL. Zamir suffered the injury on Nov. 24 in the second round of the 4A playoffs — ending his high school career.

Zamir finishes is senior campaign with 148 carries for 2,085 rushing yards with 34 rushing touchdowns and 38 total touchdowns. For his high school career at Scotland, Zamir tallied 738 carries for 7,168 yards with 119 rushing touchdowns and 127 touchdowns.

Those staggering statistics rank Zamir fifth all time total touchdowns in North Carolina and ninth all time in total rushing yards.

Former winners of the Arnold R. Solomon Award include:

2010 — Marquise Williams, QB – Mallard Creek

2011 — Todd Gurley, RB – Tarboro

2012 — T.J. Logan, RB – Northern Guilford

2013 — Elijah Hood, RB – Charlotte Catholic

2014 — Chazz Surratt, QB – East Lincoln

2015 — Chazz Surratt, QB – East Lincoln

2016 — Hendon Hooker, QB – Dudley

Courtesy photo Fighting Scots senior tailback Zamir White was presented with the Arnold R. Solomon Award for the North Carolina High School Football Player of the Year on Thursday by NCPreps.com Publisher Deane King, right, and was joined by Fighting Scots head coach Richard Bailey. http://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/web1_25348320_1644275055610720_1589428125942613942_n.jpg Courtesy photo Fighting Scots senior tailback Zamir White was presented with the Arnold R. Solomon Award for the North Carolina High School Football Player of the Year on Thursday by NCPreps.com Publisher Deane King, right, and was joined by Fighting Scots head coach Richard Bailey.