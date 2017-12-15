St. Andrews wrestling falls at Coker

HARTSVILLE, S.C. — The St. Andrews wrestling team fell 46-3 to Division II foe Coker College (S.C.) on the road earlier this week.

Sophomore Noah Walker led the Knights with the lone win of the dual match. Walker picked up a one-point decision win, 7-6, at 149 pounds over Coker’s Taylor Catoe. The Knights sophomore rallied back from a 6-1 first-period deficit for the only three points of the match for St. Andrews.

Freshman Will Adame wrestled very well in his 125-pound bout against Coker’s Chris Navarro. It was Adame’s most competitive match of the season as he tallied six reversals in his 23-16 defeat.

St. Andrews’ senior Brennan Patton could not get his offense in his 133-pound match against Coker’s Diamonte Perry falling in a 7-2 decision match.

Knights freshman Chase Payne had a 2-0 lead in the second period of his 157-pound bout against Kyle Ocker before he was hit with a reversal and cradled into a pin at the 3:36 minute mark.

Coker (5-3) went on a roll pinning their next five Knights opponents to clinch the match.

St. Andrews falls to 0-2 on the season and will next have a few weeks off before traveling to West Virginia to wrestle NAIA conference foe West Virginia Tech on Jan. 5 at 2 p.m.

125 — Chris Navarro (Coker College) over William Adame (SAU), Decision 23-16

133 — Diamonte Perry (Coker College) over Brennan Patton (SAU), Decision 7-2

141 — Noah Kile (Coker College) over Unknown, Forfeit

149 — Noah Walker (SAU) over Taylor Catoe (Coker College). Decision 7-6

157 — Kyle Ocker (Coker College) over Chase Payne (SAU), Fall 3:36

165 — Bret Shurina (Coker College) over Nick Pruitte (SAU), Fall 0:57

174 — Ian Maund (Coker College) over Michael Nelson (SAU), Fall 4:24

184— Jordon Garlow (Coker College) over Kavoris Perry (SAU), Fall 2:19

197 — Luis Peguero (Coker College) over Argie Burnette (SAU), Fall 3:00

285 — Robert Parland (Coker College) over Tyler Evers (SAU), Major Decision 16-7

