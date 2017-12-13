Lady Scots ousted by Hoke County

LAURINBURG — The Lady Scots game was a prelude for what would happen to their male counterparts later in the night. After leading for three quarters, the Lady Scots had a five-point lead entering the fourth quarter against Hoke but were unable to hang on for the win.

The Lady Scots got off to a rocky start in the fourth quarter, sending Hoke to the free-throw line three times, and allowing the Lady Bucks to score two baskets to trail by two, 28-26.

Following a steal by Hoke’s Aryssa McMillan and basket with a trip to the line added onto the end Lady Scots head coach Mallarie Snow had seen enough. She called a timeout to get her team back on track.

Lady Scots senior Tykeria McNair sent to the free throw line and split her two shots, pulling her team to within one of the Lady Bucks, 27-28.

That narrow margin was short lived as Hoke’s Cimone Alicea hit a three-pointer to bring the Hoke fans to their feet. Lady Scots senior Amaya Pegues drove down on the ensuing play to bring her team back with a basket.

The Lady Bucks weren’t taking their foot off the gas, with a a basket, steal and a trip to the free-throw line to extend their lead, 35-29.

With just under four minutes left to play, Lady Scots sophomore Asjah Swindell fouled out of the game.

Lady Scots senior Tremaine Peterson worked her way under the basket to pull the Lady Scots back within four, 35-31. Hoke leading scorer senior Mahogany Matthews went to the line to make it a six-point Lady Bucks lead. The Lady Scots leading scorer Niaria Leach went to the line to keep the game close.

The back and forth continued, with less than two minutes left to play, Leach hit a three-point jumper to get the Lady Scots within two. A travel by Hoke gave the Lady Scots back the ball with 34.2 seconds remaining.

The Lady Scots got the ball down low to Peterson, who appeared to be fouled by Hoke’s Matthews on her way up to the basket, but the disputes by Snow fell on deaf ears. Matthews did however get the whistle she wanted at the other end of the court to score the final two points of the game and secure the win for Hoke, 43-39.

Hoke outscored the Lady Scots, 22-13 in the final eight minutes. The Lady Scots held the advantage in the other three quarters, taking an 18-9 lead into halftime before leading the third quarter, 26-21 — despite Hoke outscoring the Lady Scots in the third quarter, 12-8.

The Lady Scots were led by Leach with 10 points followed by Pegues with nine. Hoke was led by Mahogany Matthews who had a triple double for the Lady Bucks with 20 points, 17 rebounds and 12 blocks.

With the loss, the Lady Scots move to 2-6 overall and 1-2 in Sandhills Athletic Conference play while Hoke improves to 4-4 overall and 2-1 in conference play.

The Lady Scots will remain at home on Friday to host Seventy-First in conference action. The Lady Falcons are 2-5 overall and 0-2 in SAC-8 play. Tip off for that game is set for 6 p.m.

Amber Hatten-Staley | Laurinburg Exchange Lady Scots sophomore Asjah Swindell drives to the basket against Hoke County’s Alexxis Tolbert during the second half of Tuesday’s game. The Lady Scots fell to the Lady Bucks, 43-39 after leading for three quarters. http://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/web1_IMG_1173.jpg Amber Hatten-Staley | Laurinburg Exchange Lady Scots sophomore Asjah Swindell drives to the basket against Hoke County’s Alexxis Tolbert during the second half of Tuesday’s game. The Lady Scots fell to the Lady Bucks, 43-39 after leading for three quarters. Amber Hatten-Staley | Laurinburg Exchange Lady Scots senior Tramaine Peterson gets fouled by Hoke’s Mahogany Matthews but the contact on the shot was not called as a foul by the referees in the third quarter of Tuesday’s game. Matthews posted a triple double against the Lady Scots with 20 points, 17 rebounds and 12 blocks. http://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/web1_IMG_1284.jpg Amber Hatten-Staley | Laurinburg Exchange Lady Scots senior Tramaine Peterson gets fouled by Hoke’s Mahogany Matthews but the contact on the shot was not called as a foul by the referees in the third quarter of Tuesday’s game. Matthews posted a triple double against the Lady Scots with 20 points, 17 rebounds and 12 blocks.

Drop four-point game to Lady Bucks

By Amber Hatten-Staley Sports editor