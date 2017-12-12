Three Fighting Scots win NCHSAA awards

LAURINBURG — Three Fighting Scots seniors were recognized with special awards during Saturday’s NCHSAA 4A state championship game in Winston-Salem.

Before the start of the game, Fighting Scots senior wide receiver Trey Dixon and Harding University’s Braheam Murphy received the NCHSAA award for team dedication and good sportsmanship. Each of the players was selected by their respective coaching staffs leading up to the game.

Dixon is a three-year starter for the Fighting Scots at wide receiver. He was the team’s third leading receiver with 11 catches for 178 yards and one touchdown. Dixon is also a member of the Fighting Scots basketball and track teams.

After the game, senior linebacker Chris Williams and senior quarterback Warren Bell were selected as Scotland’s Most Outstanding Defensive and Offensive Players, chosen by the media in attendance at Saturday’s championship game.

Williams led the Scots on the defensive side of the ball, with nine tackles, 1.5 of those for a loss.

Bell led the Scots offense with seven passes for 153 yards and a touchdown. Bell also had 21 carries for 111 yards and two touchdowns.

During the presentation ceremony following the 30-22 Harding victory, Rams quarterback Braheam Murphy and cornerback Trayvon Corbett were named Harding’s Most Outstanding Defensive and Offensive Players.

Harding University’s junior running back Quavaris Crouch, the No. 1 running back for the Class of 2019, was named the game’s MVP. Crouch had 23 carries for 141 yards and two touchdowns to lead all rushers.

