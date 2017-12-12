Fighting Scots sweep SAC-8 awards

LAURINBURG — Saturday marked the end of the 2017 football season as the Fighting Scots and 15 other teams played in the NCHSAA state championships.

Scotland fell to Harding University at BB&T Field on Saturday in the 4A state championship game, 30-22. It was the Scots third appearance vying for a state title since 2011 and the second time under head coach Richard Bailey.

After the defeat, the Sandhills Athletic Conference released its first all-conference team selections.

Scotland, which won its seventh straight conference championship this season, earned a league-best 12 selections and swept the special awards.

Senior running back and University of Georgia commit Zamir White was named the Offensive Player of the Year. White finished his senior campaign with 148 carries for 2,085 rushing yards with 34 rushing touchdowns and 38 total touchdowns. Despite an torn ACL that sidelined him for the final three weeks of the season, White still led the Scots in rushing yards and finished his high school career with 7,168 yards and 127 touchdowns.

Senior linebacker Chris Williams won Defensive Player of the Year. Williams led the team with 116 solo tackles, 13.5 tackles for loss, two quarterback sacks and one fumble recovery.

Richard Bailey was named the league’s Coach of the Year after leading his squad to a seventh consecutive conference championship and a second appearance in the 4A state championship game. Scotland finished the season 12-2 overall and 7-0 in conference play.

The Fighting Scots 12 All-SAC-8 selections include: three senior offensive linemen Tyler Smith, Garrett Beach and Tim Williams. White was also named one of the conference’s four top running backs along with Scotland senior quarterback Warren Bell.

Bell finished the season as the Fighting Scots leading rusher with 217 carries for 2,094 yards and 27 touchdowns. The senior’s 21 carries for 111 yards in the 4A state championship game helped him surpass White as the team’s leading rusher. Despite being the Scots quarterback, Bell’s rushing numbers far surpassing his passing stats.

The Fighting Scots also had seven offensive players earned all-SAC-8 Honorable Mention nods. Senior offensive linemen Darrian Reeves and Hunter Sheppard; senior wide receivers Trey Dixon, Bruce Wall and Khalil Smith; senior tight end Ian Spangler and junior running back Syheam “Smiley” McQueen.

On the defensive side of the ball, the Fighting Scots defensive line earned two all-conference selections — senior T.J. Smith and sophomore Mohamed Kaba.

Smith led the defense in quarterback sacks with 15 to go along with 54 solo tackles, 24 of which were tackles for loss. Kaba, in his first varsity season, was second in sacks with 10 along with 47 solo tackles, 17 of which were tackles for loss.

In conjunction with winning Defensive Player of the Year, Williams was also named an all-conference linebacker along with fellow senior Javon Ratliffe.

Ratliffe tallied 59 solo tackles, 13 for loss, seven quarterback sacks, one fumble recovery and caused one fumble.

In the secondary, senior Manny Smith was the only Fighting Scot to earn an all-SAC-8 honor. Smith had two interceptions this season to go along with 10 defended passes, 46 solo tackles with three for loss.

The Fighting Scots had three defensive players earn all-SAC-8 Honorable Mentions. Twin senior linebackers Keonte and Kalish McNair and senior cornerback Tyshuon Thomas.

Amber Hatten-Staley can be reached at 910-506-3170 or ahatten@laurinburgexchange.com.

By Amber Hatten-Staley Sports editor