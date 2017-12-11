Fighting Scots win two, Lady Scots split games

LAURINBURG — The Scotland High School basketball teams opened conference play last week taking on Jack Britt and Purnell Swett.

The Fighting Scots are undefeated in their first two Sandhills Athletic Conference games of the season besting Jack Britt, 55-49 before downing Purnell Swett, 67-47.

The Lady Scots split their first two conference games falling to Jack Britt, 62-46 before topping Purnell Swett, 48-13.

FIGHTING SCOTS

The Fighting Scots jumped out to a 12-8 lead at the end of the first quarter against Jack Britt. The Buccaneers rallied in the second quarter, outscoring the Scots, 18-13. The rally by Jack Britt, saw the Scots enter the locker room down by one, 26-25 at the half.

The second half saw the Scots maintain their composure as they regained a slim two-point lead, 39-37, heading into the final eight minutes. The lead changed several times in the fourth quarter as the two teams raced up and down the floor.

The Scots scored four more points than the Buccaneers in the final quarter to seal the 55-49 win — a goal the team had at the start of the season. When the two teams met last year, the Scots lost to Jack Britt by 21 points at home before trouncing the Bucs in Hope Mills by two.

Scotland and Jack Britt will meet again on Jan. 19 in Laurinburg at 7:30 p.m.

The Fighting Scots made more of a statement on Friday against Purnell Swett, defeating the Rams by 20 points.

With the wins, the Fighting Scots improve to 5-1 overall and 2-0 in SAC-8 play.

Ahead this week for the Fighting Scots is a non-conference game against Union Pines tonight followed by a home game against Hoke on Tuesday, Dec. 11. The team remains at home on Friday for a SAC-8 game against Seventy-First — all three boy’s varsity games are set to begin at 7:30 p.m.

LADY SCOTS

The Lady Scots split their first two conference falling to Jack Britt by 16 points, 62-46. The Lady Scots had an early lead against the Lady Buccaneers, 11-7.

Jack Britt bounced back in the second quarter, outscoring the Lady Scots 17-13 to take a 30-18 lead into halftime. The Lady Scots offense struggled to find the basket in the third quarter, only scoring eight points. Jack Britt scored double the points to maintain their lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Lady Scots offense improved in the final quarter, scoring 14 points, but Jack Britt continued to roll scoring 22 points to secure the 62-46 victory.

In their second game of the week, the Lady Scots defense stepped up against Purnell Swett holding the Lady Rams to just 13 total points.

The Lady Scots offense fed off the success of the defense scoring double-digit points in all four quarters to pick up their first SAC-8 win of the season.

The Lady Scots had two players in double-digit scoring — junior Niaria Leach and senior Amaya Pegues. Leach had 10 points, shooting 3-of-4 from the field and hit both of the Lady Scots three pointers for the game.

Pegues had a double-double with 13 points going 5-of-9 from the field with 10 rebounds and three steals.

Ahead for this week, the Lady Scots headed to Union Pines on Monday for a non-conference game. The Lady Scots will then host Hoke on Tuesday, Dec. 11 at 6 p.m. before hosting Seventy-First on Friday, Dec. 15 also at 6 p.m. for their next two SAC-8 games.

