St. Andrews falls to Tennessee Wesleyan

Knights fall just short at Tennessee Wesleyan

ATHENS, Tenn. — The St. Andrews University men’s basketball team dropped a heartbreaking game on Saturday falling 78-75 on the road at Tennessee Wesleyan University.

The Knights missed all three of their final shots near the basket as they trailed 76-75 with 24 seconds left. Tennessee Wesleyan added two free throws at the end as the Knights came up just short.

St. Andrews had a two-point lead at halftime, 35-33, shooting 41 percent and 44 percent from three. The Bulldogs shot 47 percent overall and just 28 percent from three-point range.

St. Andrews extended its lead to seven early in the second half at 46-39 before Tennessee Wesleyan went on a 29-15 run to take a seven-point lead 68-61 with five minutes to play. The Knights trimmed Tennessee Wesleyan’s lead down to one as they went on a 14-8 run but fell just short at the end.

Tennessee Wesleyan outscored the Knights just 45-40 in the second half as the lead changed 15 times throughout the game. The two teams were tied 13 times during the game. St. Andrews shot 50 percent in the second half and went 4-of-6 from three to finish the game 8-of-15 from behind the arc.

The difference in the game came at the free-throw line as the Bulldogs had 19 more attempts.

St. Andrews had three players in double-figures led by junior guard Christian Lathan’s 12 points and team-best six assists. Lathan added three rebounds and a steal. Fellow guard, senior Jourdan Sanders finished with 10 points and four assists.

The final member of the Knights to finish in double-digit scoring was freshman forward Darius Huff with 10 points, seven rebounds, three assists, and a team-high three steals. The Knights also had eight different players score at least eight points in the game.

Junior guard Andrew Rodriguez shot 4-of-5 from the field for nine points with a block. Fellow guard, senior Ben Twigger added nine points on perfect shooting from three as he went 3-of-3 while adding four rebounds. Forwards Jeremias Easterling and Jean Ahoume combined for 17 points and 12 rebounds with a block and a steal in the loss.

St. Andrews falls to 1-6 overall and 1-5 in the AAC with the loss while Tennessee Wesleyan improves to 5-9 overall and 3-4 in the AAC.

The Knights returned home Monday to host Bluefield College (Va., 6-2) inside Harris Court.

Tennessee Wesleyan ousts Lady Knights

ATHENS, Tenn. — The St. Andrews University women’s basketball team suffered their second straight loss on Saturday as they fell 72-61 on the road to Tennessee Wesleyan.

The Lady Knights got off to a good start leading by six after a low-scoring first quarter, 15-9. The Lady Bulldogs outscored St. Andrews by five in the second quarter 16-11 as the Lady Knights took a one-point lead into the break, 26-25.

Tennessee Wesleyan came out in the third quarter on fire scoring 25 points to outscore the Lady Knights 25-12 and take a 50-38 lead into the final period. St. Andrews found their stroke in the fourth going on a 7-0 run claw back into the game, trailing 50-45 with seven minutes to play. Unfortnately, that was as close as St. Andrews got to the Lady Bulldogs as they fell 71-62, but won the quarter 23-22.

Sophomore shooting guard Samantha Ring was the only Lady Knight to finish in double-figures with a career-high with 21 points, as she went 5-of -13 from three-point range, along with three assists and a steal. Ring is averaging 14.7 points per game to led the team.

Freshman forward Aquera Johnson finished with seven points, eight rebounds and a team-high five steals. Fellow freshman Morgan Perkins added five points, a team-best nine rebounds, with four steals and two assists.

St. Andrews falls to 4-5 with the loss and 3-5 in the conference while Tennessee Wesleyan improves to 9-3 and 8-1 in the AAC.

The Lady Knights returned home to host Bluefield College (Va.) (6-5) on Monday.

