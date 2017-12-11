Scotland Christian Academy sweeps final games of 2017

LAURINBURG — Scotland Christian Academy swept all four games on the road against Columbus Christian Academy, of Whiteville, in their final game of 2017.

The JV boys and girls teams outscored Columbus Christian 70-19 in the first two games of the day. The JV boys down the Pacers, 36-6 led by eighth grader Lacota Locklear with 16 points. Seventh grader Russell Thompson was also in double figures scoring 10 points.

With the win, the JV boys improve to 4-0 on the season and will play their final game of 2017 on Tuesday at Grace Christian School in Loris, South Carolina.

The JV girls team trounced the Lady Pacers, 36-6 in their final game of this calendar year. The Lady Saints were led by eighth grader Kadence Sheppard with 11 points and seven assists — just missing out on a double-double for the game.

With the win, the JV girls improve to 2-1 on the season and will break for Christmas. The team will be back in action on Friday, Jan. 5 at 4 p.m. against Antioch Christian Academy, out of Lumberton.

VARSITY

The Lady Saints rolled to a 42-31 win over the Lady Pacers of Columbus Christian. Scotland Christian was paced by senior Destiny Cartrette with 24 points, who was 11-of-13 from the field to shoot 85 percent to go along with two three pointers.

Destiny’s sister fellow senior Kim Cartrette was the second leading scorer with nine points as she was 3-of-4 from the field. Kim led the team with three 3-pointers.

Sophomore Lindsey Newton and senior Telinda White each had three rebounds to led the Lady Saints.

With the win, Scotland Christian’s varsity girls improve to 3-1 overall and will travel to Grace Christian along with the JV boys team on Tuesday for their final game of 2017. After the Christmas break, the Lady Saints will host Antioch Christian Academy on Friday, Jan. 5 at 6 p.m.

The Scotland Christian Academy boy’s varsity team bested the Pacers, 68-43 in their final game this calendar year.

Junior Ethan Pate paced the Saints with 16 points, while freshman Brodie Clark was just one point back scoring 15.

With the win, the Saints improve to 5-1 overall and 3-1 in conference play and are now on break for Christmas. The team returns Friday, Jan. 5 against Antioch Christian Academy of Lumberton at 7:30 p.m.

