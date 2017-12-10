Scotland finishes 4A state runner-up

WINSTON-SALEM — The 32 Fighting Scots seniors were nearly inconsolable as they were announced the NCHSAA 4A state runners-up.

Marqwues Wilson sat on the field with his feet out in front of him as his chest heaved up and down, Manny Smith put his helmet on and buried his face in his hands to hide the tears. Scotland head coach Richard Bailey met his family at mid-field and apologized.

Bailey held back tears as he spoke to his team following their 30-23 loss to Harding University High School on Saturday at BB&T Field on the campus of Wake Forest University.

“They represented Scotland County the way we wanted them to — like champions,” he said. “I’m extremely disappointed, no one probably hurts more than I do. At the end of the day, how you handle situations like this is going to mean more as an adult. How you behave when things are bad, and face adversity, is going to mean more to the man upstairs then whether or not we won this football game or not. At the end of the day it means more to me, and it should to the people of Scotland County, that we did things the right now.”

The Fighting Scots were one of 16 teams playing on the final day of the 2017 season. It’s the third time since 2011 the team has played for a state championship and the fifth time overall for Bailey. The veteran coach played for a state title three times at Jack Britt and now twice at Scotland. The team’s only state title came in 2011 under former head coach Chip Williams.

Senior quarterback Warren Bell and junior tailback Syheam “Smiley” McQueen exchanged carries as the Scots marched down the field to score the game’s first touchdown. Bell carried the ball from three-yards out to put the Scots up 7-0.

Scotland’s defense held Harding University scoreless in the first quarter; however, the Rams found pay dirt to start the second quarter on the back of junior Quavaris Crouch, the No. 1 running back for the Class of 2019, on a 10-yard dash. Five seconds into the second quarter it was a tie game.

Bell aired it out on a 53-yard bomb to set up a four-yard touchdown run by Bell. After a successful extra point by senior Tripp Wells, the Scots had a short-lived 14-7 lead.

Harding scored 10 unanswered points before the half on a seven-yard rush by Crouch and a 39-yard field goal by Alejandro Guevara. The touchdown and field goal gave the Rams a three-point lead, 17-14 heading into halftime.

The third quarter was a back and forth chess match between the two teams with Harding making the first power move. Bell tried to throw a pass to senior wide receiver Bruce Wall but it was intercepted by Harding’s Tayvon Corbett at the 10-yard line.

Corbett had a 40-yard return setting the Rams up at mid-field to open the fourth quarter. Two consecutive penalties on Harding took the ball from the four-yard line back to the 20 before quarterback Braheam Murphy connected on a 20-yard pass to Reggie Burris. The extra points gave the Rams a 10-point lead, 24-14.

In their first possession of the fourth quarter, junior Joseph “Poppa” McKoy set his team up at the 48-yard line. The Fighting Scots then attempted some trickery, as Bell handed the ball off to McQueen who tried to complete a pass to senior Khalil Smith. McQueen didn’t pick up the Rams double coverage and the ball was intercepted by Harding’s Marquise Nelson.

“We got a little behind the chains and tried to come up with a trick play we had worked on a little bit. We thought it worked and of course it didn’t and we threw into double coverage,” Bailey said. “We had another pass, I can’t really explain it. It looked like Bruce didn’t look for the ball, the ball was well thrown but he didn’t see it and their kid stepped in and got it.”

Those two interceptions plus a 95-yard touchdown run by Murphy gave Harding a 30-14 lead with two minutes remaining in the game after a failed extra point.

The Fighting Scots offense refused to give up as Bell hit a 25-yard long pass to senior Trey Dixon. Bell then found Wall on a 25-yard touchdown pass. Down by 10 points, the Fighting Scots went for a two-point conversion on a hand off to McQueen.

With 1:28 left in the game, the Fighting Scots attempted an on-side kick — which appeared to be recovered by the Fighting Scots, but the officials made the controversial call awarding possession to Harding.

On replay on the Jumbotron filled BB&T Field with boos from the remaining Scots fans who believed — along with the Scots bench — Scotland had recovered the ball. After the game, Bailey said he wasn’t going to fault the officials, but did think there were several calls that impacted the game.

“I think Chris (Williams) jumped on it, but I don’t think he really possessed it and pulled it in,” Bailey said. “I think we had it for a second, but in those scrums you really have to nestle it into your body. Their guy came out of the pile with it, so I can’t fault the officials for it. I thought there was a turnover in the first half though, that would have been big, we had a 7-0 lead would have been a turnover around mid-field. Also we threw a pass and it looked like Trey got held and that was another big lost opportunity.”

After recovering the on-side kick, Harding took a knee on back-to-back plays to run the clock out and end the game. Bailey said even though his team didn’t lift the championship trophy over their heads, his players are still champions to him.

“I’ve gotta call a better game I guess,” Bailey said. “We fought hard, we didn’t always fight smart. We made too many mistakes against a very good football team. I’m proud of the kids, we had a great year. They are kids, they make mistakes. They are champions and to keep their heads up.”

Amber Hatten-Staley can be reached at 910-506-3170 or ahatten@laurinburgexchange.com.

Amber Hatten-Staley | Laurinburg Exchange Fighting Scots junior defensive end Tymere Graham looks up at the scoreboard with tears rolling down his face as Scotland lost to Harding University High School on Saturday in the NCHSAA 4A State Championship, 30-22. http://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/web1_IMG_1132.jpg Amber Hatten-Staley | Laurinburg Exchange Fighting Scots junior defensive end Tymere Graham looks up at the scoreboard with tears rolling down his face as Scotland lost to Harding University High School on Saturday in the NCHSAA 4A State Championship, 30-22. Amber Hatten-Staley | Laurinburg Exchange Fighting Scots senior Manny Smith puts his head in his hands during the trophy presentation of Saturday’s NCHSAA 4A State Championship. Scotland fell to Harding University, 30-22 to finish the 2017 season with a 12-2 overall record and the 4A state runners-up. http://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/web1_IMG_1156.jpg Amber Hatten-Staley | Laurinburg Exchange Fighting Scots senior Manny Smith puts his head in his hands during the trophy presentation of Saturday’s NCHSAA 4A State Championship. Scotland fell to Harding University, 30-22 to finish the 2017 season with a 12-2 overall record and the 4A state runners-up.