NCHSAA, Sinclair Broadcasting announce TV schedules for state football championships

RALEIGH — Sinclair Broadcasting will produce and distribute the NCHSAA Football State Championships on a state-wide affiliate network that includes stations in Asheville, Charlotte, Greensboro/Winston-Salem, Greenville/New Bern, Raleigh and Wilmington.

In addition to the games airing live on over the air stations in each market, the stations will stream games on their station website. The NFHS Network will simulcast the Sinclair coverage of the championships live through their subscription-based platform.

Below is a listing of the station and broadcast schedule information for each local market on Saturday, Dec. 9.

ASHEVILLE AREA

12 p.m. – 1A – North Duplin vs. Cherokee – WMYA/MY TV

3 p.m. – 2AA – East Duplin vs. Hibriten – WMYA/MY TV

7 p.m. – 3AA – New Hanover vs. A.C. Reynolds – WMYA/MY TV

GREENSBORO/WINSTON-SALEM AREA

12 p.m. – 4AA – Wake Forest vs. Mallard Creek – WXLV/ABC

12 p.m. – 1A – North Duplin vs. Cherokee – WMYV/MY TV

3 p.m. – 3A – Havelock vs. Charlotte Catholic – WXLV-2/Stadium

3 p.m. – 2AA – East Duplin vs. Hibriten – WMYV-3/Comet

4 p.m. – 1AA – Tarboro vs. Mt. Airy – WXLV/ABC

4 p.m. – 4A – Scotland vs. Harding – WMYV/MY TV

7 p.m. – 2A – Wallace-Rose Hill vs. Reidsville – WMYV/MY TV

7 p.m. – 3AA – New Hanover vs. A.C. Reynolds – WXLV-2/Stadium

GREENVILLE/NEW BERN AREA

12 p.m. – 1A – North Duplin vs. Cherokee – WCTI/ABC

3 p.m. – 3A – Havelock vs. Charlotte Catholic – WCTI/ABC

4 p.m. – 1AA – Tarboro vs. Mt. Airy – WYDO/Fox

RALEIGH AREA

12 p.m. – 4AA – Wake Forest vs. Mallard Creek – WLFL/The CW

12 p.m. – 1A – North Duplin vs. Cherokee – WRDC/MY TV

4 p.m. – 4A – Scotland vs. Harding – WLFL/The CW

4 p.m. – 1AA – Tarboro vs. Mt. Airy – WRDC/MY TV

7 p.m. – 2A – Wallace-Rose Hill vs. Reidsville – WLFL/The CW

7 p.m. – 3AA – New Hanover vs. A.C. Reynolds – WRDC/MY TV

CHARLOTTE AREA

12 p.m. – 4AA – Wake Forest vs. Mallard Creek – WCCB/The CW

3 p.m. – 2AA – East Duplin vs. Hibriten – WCCB/Antenna TV

3 p.m. – 3A – Havelock vs. Charlotte Catholic – WCCB/ME TV

4 p.m. – 4A – Scotland vs. Harding – WCCB/The CW

7 p.m. – 3AA – New Hanover vs. A.C. Reynolds – WCCB/The CW

7 p.m. – 2A – Wallace-Rose Hill vs. Reidsville – WCCB/Antenna TV

WILMINGTON AREA

12 p.m. – 1A – North Duplin vs. Cherokee – WILM

3 p.m. – 2AA – East Duplin vs. Hibriten – WILM

7 p.m. – 3AA – New Hanover vs. A.C. Reynolds – WILM

