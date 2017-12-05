St. Andrews names new golf coach

LAURINBURG — St. Andrews University announced Tuesday the appointment of a new head coach for the men’s and women’s golf team.

Brandon Tereshko has been named the new head men’s and women’s golf Coach for the Knights beginning in January.

“I am certain that the golf teams at St. Andrews University will be in good hands with Brandon taking over. His experience as a player, coach and teacher made him a great match for our program. He understands our commitment to the NAIA and character-driven intercollegiate athletics,” said Glenn Batten, director of athletics.

Tereshko will replace departing coach William Carter, who has been the St. Andrews coach for the last six-plus seasons and will now be moving on to tackle a new challenge after the current semester concludes.

“Since his arrival in August, Brandon has been a great influence on the team on and off the course. His experience as a high level players and positive attitude will help with his teaching and coaching style.” Carter said. “The program will be in good hands with Brandon and I feel comfortable that this is the right time to step away to become more involved with my family business in Raeford. With coach Tereshko in place, the team can continue its quest to make the national tournament.”

Tereshko came to St. Andrews from Taylor University, an NAIA school in Upland, In. where he was the assistant men’s and women’s golf coach. He helped lead Taylor University to the Crossroads League men’s and women’s championship.

Prior to that he was also the volunteer assistant golf coach at Hanover College in Indiana. Tereshko also worked for nine years at Sunrise Falls Golf Course in Madison, In.

During his playing career, Tereshko was a Crossroads League All-Conference selection in 2012 and 2013 including 11 collegiate top-10 finishes as well as finishing 10th in the Indiana Amateur Golf Championship in 2017. He led the NAIA in two categories — Par 5 scoring and birdies per round in 2014.

“I’m happy and honored to take this job,” says Tereshko. “Coach Carter has done an excellent job laying the foundation for a top team. I am looking forward to continuing to work with the players and staff of St. Andrews University and to taking the program to the next level.”

“With my dad and brother already involved in collegiate coaching, I am looking to continue the family tradition.” Tereshko’s brother is the head golf coach at Guilford College.

Tereshko http://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/web1_Heads-6313_cmyk.jpg Tereshko