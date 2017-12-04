State championship football teams recognized

RALEIGH — The Fighting Scots are one of 16 teams in the state still playing football and on Monday the North Carolina High School Athletic Association recognizes those teams and coaches.
The annual football championship press conference was held Monday at N.C. State’s Carter-Finley Stadium as the 16 head coaches received their plaques, NCHSAA commissioner Que Tucker and N.C. State head coach Dave Doren congratulated the teams on making it to the big stage.
“This is a special moment in time for you, here you are with the anticipation of making that next step and winning that state championship,” Tucker said. “You’re here because you’re qualified, you make it through the process and in spite of it all you make it through. Are you the best team in the state of North Carolina? I say yes, because you made it through the process and you earned the right to be here.”
Nine of the teams in this year’s 104th state football championships are undefeated, seven have just one loss and three were state champions last season.
Saturday’s eight games will mark the 104th year of the football state championships and be played at four locations across North Carolina and be televised by a network of stations across the state by Sinclair Broadcasting Group. All games will also stream live on the NFHS Network.
Fans can purchase their tickets online at www.gofan.co those tickets are $9 plus a $1.38 convenience fee. Tickets can be purchased at the gate on Saturday for $10. There will be no tickets sold locally, fans can only purchase pre-game tickets online.
Fans should also note that parking at each of the venues will be $10.
Below are the 2017 NCHSAA state football championships, times and locations.
1A & 1AA Championships
Carter-Finley Stadium – NC State University, Raleigh
1A – 12 p.m. – No. 1 North Duplin Rebels (14-0) vs. No. 2 Cherokee Braves (13-1)
1AA – 4 p.m. – No. 1 Tarboro Vikings (14-0) vs. No. 1 Mount Airy Granite Bears (14-0)
2A & 2AA Championships
Kenan Stadium – University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill
2AA – 3 p.m. – No. 1 East Duplin Panthers (15-0) vs. No. 2 Hibriten Panthers (15-0)
2A – 7 p.m. – No. 5 Wallace-Rose Hill Bulldogs (13-1) vs. No. 1 Reidsville Rams (15-0)
3A & 3AA Championships
Brooks Field at Wallace Wade Stadium – Duke University, Durham
3A – 3 p.m. – No. 2 Havelock Rams (14-1) vs. No. 1 Charlotte Catholic Cougars (15-0)
3AA – 7 p.m. – No. 2 New Hanover Wildcats (14-1) vs. No. 2 A.C. Reynolds Rockets (14-1)
4A & 4AA Championships
BB&T Field – Wake Forest University, Winston-Salem
4AA – 12 p.m. – No. 1 Wake Forest Cougars (14-0) vs. No. 1 Mallard Creek Mavericks (14-0)
4A – 4 p.m. – No. 1 Scotland County Fighting Scots (12-1) vs. No. 1 Harding University Rams (13-1)
