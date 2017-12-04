State championship football teams recognized

RALEIGH — The Fighting Scots are one of 16 teams in the state still playing football and on Monday the North Carolina High School Athletic Association recognizes those teams and coaches.

The annual football championship press conference was held Monday at N.C. State’s Carter-Finley Stadium as the 16 head coaches received their plaques, NCHSAA commissioner Que Tucker and N.C. State head coach Dave Doren congratulated the teams on making it to the big stage.

“This is a special moment in time for you, here you are with the anticipation of making that next step and winning that state championship,” Tucker said. “You’re here because you’re qualified, you make it through the process and in spite of it all you make it through. Are you the best team in the state of North Carolina? I say yes, because you made it through the process and you earned the right to be here.”

Nine of the teams in this year’s 104th state football championships are undefeated, seven have just one loss and three were state champions last season.

Saturday’s eight games will mark the 104th year of the football state championships and be played at four locations across North Carolina and be televised by a network of stations across the state by Sinclair Broadcasting Group. All games will also stream live on the NFHS Network.

Fans can purchase their tickets online at www.gofan.co those tickets are $9 plus a $1.38 convenience fee. Tickets can be purchased at the gate on Saturday for $10. There will be no tickets sold locally, fans can only purchase pre-game tickets online.

Fans should also note that parking at each of the venues will be $10.

Below are the 2017 NCHSAA state football championships, times and locations.

1A & 1AA Championships

Carter-Finley Stadium – NC State University, Raleigh

1A – 12 p.m. – No. 1 North Duplin Rebels (14-0) vs. No. 2 Cherokee Braves (13-1)

1AA – 4 p.m. – No. 1 Tarboro Vikings (14-0) vs. No. 1 Mount Airy Granite Bears (14-0)

2A & 2AA Championships

Kenan Stadium – University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill

2AA – 3 p.m. – No. 1 East Duplin Panthers (15-0) vs. No. 2 Hibriten Panthers (15-0)

2A – 7 p.m. – No. 5 Wallace-Rose Hill Bulldogs (13-1) vs. No. 1 Reidsville Rams (15-0)

3A & 3AA Championships

Brooks Field at Wallace Wade Stadium – Duke University, Durham

3A – 3 p.m. – No. 2 Havelock Rams (14-1) vs. No. 1 Charlotte Catholic Cougars (15-0)

3AA – 7 p.m. – No. 2 New Hanover Wildcats (14-1) vs. No. 2 A.C. Reynolds Rockets (14-1)

4A & 4AA Championships

BB&T Field – Wake Forest University, Winston-Salem

4AA – 12 p.m. – No. 1 Wake Forest Cougars (14-0) vs. No. 1 Mallard Creek Mavericks (14-0)

4A – 4 p.m. – No. 1 Scotland County Fighting Scots (12-1) vs. No. 1 Harding University Rams (13-1)

Amber Hatten can be reached at 910-506-3170 or ahatten@laurinburgexchange.com.

Amber Hatten | Laurinburg Exchange Scotland head coach Richard Bailey was presented with a plaque by NCHSAA Assistant Commissioner Tra Water, left, and NCHSAA Commissioner Que Tucker, right, during Monday’s championship press conference. The plaque recognized the Fighting Scots for being the 4A East Finalist in this year’s state championship. http://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/web1_IMG_9268.jpg Amber Hatten | Laurinburg Exchange Scotland head coach Richard Bailey was presented with a plaque by NCHSAA Assistant Commissioner Tra Water, left, and NCHSAA Commissioner Que Tucker, right, during Monday’s championship press conference. The plaque recognized the Fighting Scots for being the 4A East Finalist in this year’s state championship.

Scotland honored as 4A East finalist